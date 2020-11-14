Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy      
Home Back Page

World leaders, NGOs press for $28b vaccine cash at Paris Forum

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

PARIS, Nov 13: European and world leaders on Thursday said insisted that when Covid-19 vaccines are launched they should be made a available to everyone, under an international project which still needs $28 billion of funding.
"We aren't going to beat the virus if we abandon part of humanity," French President Emmanuel Macron told the Paris Peace Forum, which seeks concrete solutions to global issues.
The third edition of the forum is dedicated to finding ways to ease the pain caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The three-day international conference aims to raise more than $500 million towards ensuring fair access to coronavirus tests, treatment and vaccines for all, including poor countries. It takes place as the number of cases is rising rapidly across Europe and beyond but with hopes rising for the roll-out of a coronavirus vaccine, perhaps even before the end of the year,
Top US government scientist Anthony Fauci said Thursday the coronavirus vaccine "cavalry" was on its way, bringing fresh hope as the world registered more than 10,000 deaths in just 24 hours, a record.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World leaders, NGOs press for $28b vaccine cash at Paris Forum
Common mutation may make C-19 more vulnerable to vaccine: Study
Burimari Jame Mosque muezzin Afiz Uddin held
Ruppur N-Power Plant to be a big breakthrough: FM
Full-fledged JL body to be announced today
AL announces candidates for 27 local body polls
USAID, KSRelief to co-fund WFP project in Cox's Bazar
12,000 illegal hospitals, clinics under scanner


Latest News
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy
Afghan forces capture 'mastermind' of Kabul University attack
Trump supporters head to the streets as he pushes false polls claims
Indian holy city lights record number of oil lamps
‘Joy Bangla Youth Award’ set for Nov 17
Girl brutally tortured in Barishal for 'stealing phone'
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Driver dies in bus-pickup van collision; 4 injured
Bangladesh, China, 3 S Asian countries to strengthen coordination
Driver dies in collision between vans in Sirajganj
Most Read News
‘Open Account’ transaction under factoring arrangement
BNP to hold rallies protesting 'vote rigging, arrest of activists'
Actor Azizul Hakim put on life support
Police cordon off BNP central office
3 ‘drug dealers’ held in Bogura
US Embassy accepting limited student visas for BD applicants
Six accused of Shahbagh bus arson cases remanded
9 cases filed over torching buses, bringing procession; 15 detained
19 more COVID deaths reported in country
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft