World leaders, NGOs press for $28b vaccine cash at Paris Forum

PARIS, Nov 13: European and world leaders on Thursday said insisted that when Covid-19 vaccines are launched they should be made a available to everyone, under an international project which still needs $28 billion of funding.

"We aren't going to beat the virus if we abandon part of humanity," French President Emmanuel Macron told the Paris Peace Forum, which seeks concrete solutions to global issues.

The third edition of the forum is dedicated to finding ways to ease the pain caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The three-day international conference aims to raise more than $500 million towards ensuring fair access to coronavirus tests, treatment and vaccines for all, including poor countries. It takes place as the number of cases is rising rapidly across Europe and beyond but with hopes rising for the roll-out of a coronavirus vaccine, perhaps even before the end of the year,

Top US government scientist Anthony Fauci said Thursday the coronavirus vaccine "cavalry" was on its way, bringing fresh hope as the world registered more than 10,000 deaths in just 24 hours, a record. -AFP