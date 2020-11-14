Common mutation may make C-19 more vulnerable to vaccine: Study

WASHINGTON, Nov 13: A common mutation in the novel coronavirus that has enabled it to spread quickly around the world may also make it more susceptible to a vaccine, according to a study that proves some of the first concrete findings about how SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, is evolving.

Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the US noted that the new strain of coronavirus, called D614G, emerged in Europe and has become the most common in the world.

Their study, published in the journal Science, shows the D614G strain replicates faster, and is more transmissible than the virus, originating in China, that spread in the beginning of the pandemic.

While the D614G strain spreads faster, in animal studies it was not associated with more severe disease, and the strain is slightly more sensitive to neutralisation by antibody drugs, the researchers said.

"The D614G virus outcompetes and outgrows the ancestral strain by about 10-fold and replicates extremely efficiently in primary nasal epithelial cells, which are a potentially important site for person-to-person transmission," said Ralph Baric, a professor at the UNC-Chapel Hill.

Researchers believe the D614G strain of coronavirus dominates because it increases the spike protein's ability to open cells for the virus to enter.

The D614G mutation causes a flap on the tip of one spike to pop open, allowing the virus to infect cells more efficiently but also creating a pathway to the virus' vulnerable core, the researchers said.

With one flap open, it's easier for antibodies -- like the ones in the vaccines currently being tested -- to infiltrate and disable the virus, they said.

"The original spike protein had a 'D' at this position, and it was replaced by a 'G,'" said Yoshihiro Kawaoka , a virologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"Several papers had already described that this mutation makes the protein more functional and more efficient at getting into cells," Yoshihiro Kawaoka said.

That earlier work, however, relied on a pseudotyped virus that included the receptor-binding protein but was not authentic, the researchers said.

Using reverse genetics, Ralph Baric's team replicated a matched pair of mutant SARS-CoV-2 viruses that encoded D or G at position 614 and compared basic property analysis using cell lines, primary human respiratory cells, and mouse and hamster cells. -PTI















