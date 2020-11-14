Video
Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:22 PM
Home Back Page

Lalmonirhat Lynching

Burimari Jame Mosque muezzin Afiz Uddin held

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

LALMONIRHAT, Nov 13: Burimari Central Jame Mosque muezzin Afiz Uddin has been arrested on charges of lynching a man and burning his body after accusing him of disrespecting the Holy Quran.
The law enforcers have so far arrested 33 people, including Afiz Uddin, suspecting their involvement in the October 29 incident. Officer-in-Charge Sumon Kumar Mohonta of Patgram Police Station said they arrested Afiz, 50, on Thursday midnight from Burimari Bazar.
Some locals beat Shadunnabi Jewel, 42, to death and burned his body accusing him of disrespecting the Holy Quran at the mosque.  Jewel's cousin Saiful Islam filed a case with the police station concerned on October 31 over the killing.
The victim was the son of Abdul Wajed Mia of Rangpur town. He had gone to Burimari on October 29. After Asr prayers at the central mosque, he was accused of disrespecting the Holy Quran and beaten to death before his body was set on fire.


