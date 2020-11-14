Ruppur N-Power Plant to be a big breakthrough: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh has set an example of using nuclear technology for public good through Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP).

"It'll be a big achievement for us. We're for the good use of nuclear technology," he said on Friday, mentioning that Bangladesh steadfastly supports the goal of nuclear weapons-free world.

Dr Momen said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina courageously took the decision to set up a nuclear power plant despite negative comments from some people as she loves people.

The Foreign Minister made the remarks after visiting the RNPP site with Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman.

He said Bangladesh's image and dignity will get a boost in the world through the positive use of the nuclear technology.

Responding to a question on India-China tensions, Dr Momen said Bangladesh will do whatever is good for Bangladesh and does not care about others quarrels. "We've friendship with all."

He said India is very close friend of Bangladesh with historic bonding between the two countries. "It's solid and we're passing through a golden chapter in our relations."

Dr Momen said the two countries set an example showing the height of leadership maturity.

He said China is also a big friend of Bangladesh and China helps Bangladesh in many ways on economic front.

Referring to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Dr Momen said Bangladesh wants peace because development cannot take place without peace and stability.

He said Bangladesh plays a role of moderator and helps Bhutan and Nepal to talk to India which shows Bangladesh helps other countries, too.

It is one of the priority projects of the Bangladesh government being implemented under technical and financial assistance of Russia.

The project will host two units, each with the latest generation 3+ VVER 1200 reactors. The total capacity of the plant is estimated to be 2,400 MW. -UNB











