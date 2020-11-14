Full-fledged JL body to be announced today

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said the full-fledged committee of Awami Jubo League would be announced today.

The central sub-committees of the ruling Awami League will be announced in the next week, he said.

Obaidul Quader said this while addressing a press conference at AL president's Dhanmondi political office.

Quader said, "We have announced the full-fledged committees of our associate bodies. Jubo League's full-fledged committee will be announced tomorrow (today)."

About the sub-committees, he said, "The names for most of the committees have been submitted and we will announce the committees in the next week."

"Initiatives have been taken to hold councils of the remaining units of the party at district and upazila levels while committees will be announced of those units where councils have been held," he added.

Full-fledged committees of Dhaka city north and south units of AL will also be announced soon, said Quader.

Jubo League has already passed about one year as its last national congress was held on November 23, 2019.











