Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy      
Home Back Page

Full-fledged JL body to be announced today

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said the full-fledged committee of Awami Jubo League would be announced today.
The central sub-committees of the ruling Awami League will be announced in the next week, he said.
Obaidul Quader said this while addressing a press conference at AL president's Dhanmondi political office.
Quader said, "We have announced the full-fledged committees of our associate bodies. Jubo League's full-fledged committee will be announced tomorrow (today)."
About the sub-committees, he said, "The names for most of the committees have been submitted and we will announce the committees in the next week."
"Initiatives have been taken to hold councils of the remaining units of the party at district and upazila levels while committees will be announced of those units where councils have been held," he added.
Full-fledged committees of Dhaka city north and south units of AL will also be announced soon, said Quader.
Jubo League has already passed about one year as its last national congress was held on November 23, 2019.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World leaders, NGOs press for $28b vaccine cash at Paris Forum
Common mutation may make C-19 more vulnerable to vaccine: Study
Burimari Jame Mosque muezzin Afiz Uddin held
Ruppur N-Power Plant to be a big breakthrough: FM
Full-fledged JL body to be announced today
AL announces candidates for 27 local body polls
USAID, KSRelief to co-fund WFP project in Cox's Bazar
12,000 illegal hospitals, clinics under scanner


Latest News
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy
Afghan forces capture 'mastermind' of Kabul University attack
Trump supporters head to the streets as he pushes false polls claims
Indian holy city lights record number of oil lamps
‘Joy Bangla Youth Award’ set for Nov 17
Girl brutally tortured in Barishal for 'stealing phone'
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Driver dies in bus-pickup van collision; 4 injured
Bangladesh, China, 3 S Asian countries to strengthen coordination
Driver dies in collision between vans in Sirajganj
Most Read News
‘Open Account’ transaction under factoring arrangement
BNP to hold rallies protesting 'vote rigging, arrest of activists'
Actor Azizul Hakim put on life support
Police cordon off BNP central office
3 ‘drug dealers’ held in Bogura
US Embassy accepting limited student visas for BD applicants
Six accused of Shahbagh bus arson cases remanded
9 cases filed over torching buses, bringing procession; 15 detained
19 more COVID deaths reported in country
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft