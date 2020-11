AL announces candidates for 27 local body polls

Bangladesh's ruling Awami League on Friday released its list of candidates for the upcoming polls to 27 local bodies -- seven upazila parishads, five pourashavas and 15 union parishads.

The names of the candidates were finalised at a meeting of Awami League's Local Government Nomination Board, chaired by party president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, held at Ganabhaban this afternoon.

Those in the list for the bypolls to seven upazila parishads are M Abdur Rouf of Raninagar in Naogaon, M Nayeb Ali Biswas of Ishwardi in Pabna, M Rezaul Huq of Bera in Pabna, Victoria Parveen Sathi of Bagharpara in Jashore, M Jahangir Khan Chowdury of Brahmanpara in Cumilla and Shahnaj Begum of Begumganj in Noakhali.

The five chairman candidates for pourashava elections are M Abu Bakkar Pradhan for Palashbari in Gaibandha, Nazma Rashid for Rajoir in Madaripur, Khandaker Morshed Rahman for Madhukhali in Faridpur and Tofazzal Hossain for Bancharampur in Brahmanbaria.

Besides, the ruling party has announced its chairman aspirants for 15 union parishads polls in different districts.

They are SM Rezaul Karim (Daantbhanga), M Abdul Quader (Bondober) and KM Fazlul Mandal (Char Shoulmari) of Roumari upazila in Kurigram district, M Arzed Ali (Doldoli) of Bholahat upazila in Chapainawabganj, M Abdul Hannan (Madhainagar) of Tarash upazila in Sirajganj district, M Nurul Islam (Uttar Ulania) of Mehendiganj upazila and Kazi Abdul Halim (Dakkhin Ulania) upazila in Barisal district.

Others include M Matiur Rahman (Gotashia) of Monohordi upazila in Narsingdi, Mahsin Huq Bepari (DM Khali) of Vedorganj in Shariatpur district, Mohammad Ali (Jahangirpur) of Nandail in Mymensing district, Badrul Karim Dulal (Raziura) of Habiganj Sadar in Habiganj district, CM joynal Abedin (Baramchal) of Kulaura in Moulvibazar district, Mohammad Iqbal Sarkar (Ramchandrapur Uttar) of Muradnagar upazila in Cumilla district, Satya Chandra Tripura (Borotholi) of Bilaichari and Binimoy Chakma (Mogban) of Rangamati Sadar in Rangamati district. -UNB