USAID, KSRelief to co-fund WFP project in Cox's Bazar

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Saudi Arabia's Humanitarian Relief Agency have agreed to provide $1 million each to rehabilitate cyclone shelters and reduce the risk of disasters in Cox's Bazar.

"Today (Friday) the USAID and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) signed a joint statement expressing shared commitment to provide $1 million each to a programme managed by the World Food Programme (WFP) to rehabilitate cyclone shelters and reduce the risk of disasters in Cox's Bazar," US embassy in Dhaka said in a press release on Friday.

USAID Acting Deputy Administrator John Barsa, KS Relief Supervisor General Dr Abullah Al Rabeeah, US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid, and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ambassador to the United States HRH Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud took part in the virtual signing ceremony, the release said.

During the signing ceremony, Acting Deputy Administrator Barsa reiterated the commitment of the United States to strengthening the resilience of vulnerable Bangladeshi host communities in Cox's Bazar that host over 860,000 Rohingya refugees, including in the world's largest refugee camp, while facing compounding shocks, including extreme weather and the pandemic of Covid-19.

The Acting Deputy Administrator also recognized USAID's long-standing collaboration with KS Relief and commended the agency for joining USAID as a leading donor of needs-based humanitarian assistance to the world's most vulnerable. In addition, the Acting Deputy Administrator thanked WFP for its partnership with USAID to combat global hunger and respond to the Rohingya crisis and other humanitarian emergencies around the world.


















