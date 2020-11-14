Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy      
Home Back Page

12,000 illegal hospitals, clinics under scanner

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

At least 11,940 hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres are providing services across the country without any approval from the Directorate General of Health Services.
Among them, 2,916 hospitals and clinics never applied for licences, while 9,024 hospitals and clinics have applied for licences but are yet to receive approval. Some hospitals are running on expired licences.
The DGHS will launch a crackdown and shut down all of these hospitals and clinics, Director-General Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, told bdnews24.com. It may not be possible to raid all at the same time, he said.
"We don't have a sufficient workforce to shut down all at the same time. I asked the civil surgeons to shut these hospitals as soon as possible." No hospitals, clinics or diagnostic centres can operate without approvals from the DGHS, according to the Medical and Private Clinics and Laboratories Ordinance 1982.
It was revealed that Regent Hospital in Dhaka, which defrauded unsuspecting coronavirus patients, had no approval to operate.
Mind Aid Hospital in Adabor, where Anisul Karim, a senior assistant superintendent of police, was beaten to death on Monday, was operating without any approval from the regulators.
On Nov 10, the DGHS ordered its divisional directors to send a list of approved and unapproved private medical service providers. It is compiling a list of unlicensed clinics and diagnostic centres.
Dhaka division has 3,535 illegal health service centres, while Chattogram has 2,232, Khulna 1,523, Rajshahi 1,438, Rangpur 1,099, Mymensingh 963, Barishal 603 and Sylhet 546.
In most cases, the illegal clinics and diagnostic centres are patronised by the local political leaders, public representatives and doctors, said Khurshid Alam.
"We face a pushback whenever we try to shut them down. The media can help us by publishing the names of the masterminds behind it."     -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World leaders, NGOs press for $28b vaccine cash at Paris Forum
Common mutation may make C-19 more vulnerable to vaccine: Study
Burimari Jame Mosque muezzin Afiz Uddin held
Ruppur N-Power Plant to be a big breakthrough: FM
Full-fledged JL body to be announced today
AL announces candidates for 27 local body polls
USAID, KSRelief to co-fund WFP project in Cox's Bazar
12,000 illegal hospitals, clinics under scanner


Latest News
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy
Afghan forces capture 'mastermind' of Kabul University attack
Trump supporters head to the streets as he pushes false polls claims
Indian holy city lights record number of oil lamps
‘Joy Bangla Youth Award’ set for Nov 17
Girl brutally tortured in Barishal for 'stealing phone'
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Driver dies in bus-pickup van collision; 4 injured
Bangladesh, China, 3 S Asian countries to strengthen coordination
Driver dies in collision between vans in Sirajganj
Most Read News
‘Open Account’ transaction under factoring arrangement
BNP to hold rallies protesting 'vote rigging, arrest of activists'
Actor Azizul Hakim put on life support
Police cordon off BNP central office
3 ‘drug dealers’ held in Bogura
US Embassy accepting limited student visas for BD applicants
Six accused of Shahbagh bus arson cases remanded
9 cases filed over torching buses, bringing procession; 15 detained
19 more COVID deaths reported in country
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft