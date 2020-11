45th death anniv of Gen (retd) MA Rab today

Today is the 14th death anniversary of Major General (Retd.) M A Rab, Bir Uttam, Chief of staff of Liberation Forces ad First honorary Managing Director of 'Mukti Joddha Kalyan Trust'.Relatives and well wishers are requested to pray for eternal salvation to the departed soul of M A Rab.