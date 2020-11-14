13 fined for not wearing mask

JAMALPUR, Nov 13: A mobile court of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive fined 13 persons for not using mask in different parts of the Jamalpur town on Thursday.

According to Jamalpur RAB-14 sources, the mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Md Mahbubul Hassan raided various places in the town.

The mobile court fined 13 persons including roadside shop owners and pedestrians on various amount.

Company Commander (in-charge), RAB-14, MM Sabuz Rana said the mobile court will continue to make awareness among general people to prevent Covid-19 infection. -BSS







