30 held, 89 fined for not wearing masks

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 12: Two mobile courts on Thursday held 30 people and fined 89 in Chattogram city for violating health guidelines.

Executive Magistrate Omar Farooq, who conducted a drive in Terri Bazarand Cheragi crossing of Jamal Khan, said they had fined 75 people, up to Tk500, for not wearing masks.

Executive Magistrate Ali Hasan, who operated another drive in the city's hawkers' market, said, "We fined 14 people and will continue raising awareness among the general public about the second stage of Covid-19."











