Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:22 PM
Home City News

14 new dengue cases recorded

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Fourteen people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours until Friday morning. Among them, 13 cases were reported from Dhaka alone.
Currently, 84 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country, the Directorate General of Health Services said. Since January, the health authorities reported 825 dengue cases, and 731 of the patients recovered. Bangladesh recorded 101,354 dengue cases last year and 179 people died from the mosquito-borne fever, according to official figures.
Health experts say a similar outbreak this year, as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, will put a massive stress on the country's health sector.     -UNB


