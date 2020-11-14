Religious freedom for Uyghur Muslims demanded

Brahmanbaria, Nov 13: People, including Ulemas, madrasa students and teachers, staged a demonstration in Brahmanbaria town under the banner of 'Uyghur Muslims Odhikar Samarthak Parshad' on Friday.

Around 1,000 people joined the demonstration after Juma Prayers and paraded the town, demanding religious freedom for Uyghur Muslims.

They urged the Bangladesh government to raise the issue with the Chinese embassy in Dhaka.

A special prayer was also offered seeking God's blessings for the hapless Uyghur Muslims. Placards depicting inhuman treatment of Uyghur Muslims by China were raised in the demonstration.



















