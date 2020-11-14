Video
Saturday, 14 November, 2020
City News

Shyama Puja today

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Kali Puja or Shyama Puja, the second largest festival of Bangalee Hindu community, will be celebrated across the country today (Saturday) amid religious fervour.
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the festival will be celebrated following the health guidelines.
Kali Puja is also called Deepabali or Diwali, the festival of lights.
Usually, Kali Puja, worshipping the Goddess of strength, wisdom and enlightenment, is celebrated at the night of Amavasya of the Bangla month of Kartik (October or November).
At the night of the festival, members of the Hindu community light earthen lamps (Pradeep) at their houses and crematoriums in memory of their departed elderly persons.
In the capital city, the Shyama Puja will be celebrated at Dhakeshwari National Temple, Siddheshwari Kali Temple, Sri Sri Baradeshwari Kalimata Temple under Sabujbagh police station, Ramna Kali Mandir, Radha Gobinda Jeo's Thakur Temple at Banagram, Postogola crematorium, Ramkrishna Mission, Biharilal Jeo's Temple at Sutrapur, Gautam Mandir, Ramseeta Mandir, Shibmandir at Shankharibazar, Tanti Bazar and Bangla Bazar.
Ramkrishna Math vice-principal and mission's assistant secretary Hari Premananda Maharaj said the worship of goddess Kali will begin at 9:30pm on Saturday at the mission. Offering of anjali will be held at 3:00am (night) and 'hom-joggo' will be held at 4:00am on Saturday. Offering of anjali will be held maintaining social distancing.
The main purpose of the puja is to seek the help of the goddess in destroying evil-both in the outside world and within human being.     -BSS


