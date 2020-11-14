

PM mourns former lawmaker Mohammad Ali's death

Professor Ali, also former acting president of Cox's Bazar Awami League, breathed his last around 4:00am on Friday at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

Sheikh Hasina prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family. Ali, 73, left behind his wife, three sons, and one daughter.

Meanwhile, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader also mourned the death of the freedom fighter. -UNB

























