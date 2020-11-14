Video
Saturday, 14 November, 2020
Rashford, Coady to miss England's Nations League ties

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

LONDON, NOV 13: Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Wolves defender Conor Coady will miss England's Nations League matches against Belgium and Iceland.
Rashford has been struggling with a shoulder injury sustained in United's win against Everton, while Coady has gone into self-isolation after coming into contact with somebody who had the coronavirus.
The centre-back has twice tested negative, but will be absent from Gareth Southgate's squad for Sunday's game in Belgium and next Wednesday's home match against Iceland.
In a statement after England's 3-0 friendly win against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, the Football Association said: "Coady has been forced to self-isolate having discovered he had inadvertently come into contact with somebody prior to camp who has tested positive for Covid-19 via an NHS Test and Trace alert.
"The Wolverhampton Wanderers defender had returned two negative tests as part of The FA and UEFA's protocol but, in line with UK Government guidelines, has to adhere to a period of self-isolation.
"Meanwhile, Rashford's arrival into camp had initially been delayed to allow for further assessment on an injury sustained last weekend but the Manchester United forward will now not meet up."
Wolves captain Coady said: "I contracted and recovered from the virus myself back in March, and have tested negative twice in camp, but of course it is important that I abide by the rules set by the government and observe a period of self-isolation.
"It's so frustrating to have to miss games because of this, but these are the rules that are set out and the most important thing is to make sure my team-mates are not put at risk."    -AFP



