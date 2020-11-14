Video
ManU 'absolutely committed' to Solskjaer, says Woodward

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford reacts after being fouled by Everton's Brazilian striker Bernard (R) during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park in Liverpool. photo: AFP

LONDON, NOV 13: Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward insisted on Thursday that the club remain committed to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite a poor start to the season.
United are languishing in 14th in the Premier League table and a fine start to their Champions League campaign came unstuck with a 2-1 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir last week.
"While there is still hard work ahead to achieve greater consistency, we remain absolutely committed to the positive path we are on under Ole as the team continues to develop," said Woodward as United revealed their first quarter financial results for 2020/2021.
The English giants posted an operating loss of £27 million ($36 million), largely due to the loss of matchday revenue with games being played behind closed doors.
Commercial revenue was also down 25 percent due to the club not being able to go on a pre-season tour and a fall in merchandising sales from no fans on matchdays.
However, Woodward maintained that United are committed to helping lower league clubs through the coronavirus crisis.    -AFP


ManU 'absolutely committed' to Solskjaer, says Woodward
