Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy      
Home Sports

Liverpool defender Gomez faces months out after knee surgery

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Liverpool defender Gomez faces months out after knee surgery

Liverpool defender Gomez faces months out after knee surgery

LONDON, NOV 13: Liverpool defender Joe Gomez faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery on Thursday, leaving manager Jurgen Klopp grappling with a deepening defensive crisis.
The centre-back damaged a tendon in his left knee on Wednesday during an England training session.
There were fears that the injury was similar to that suffered last month by Virgil van Dijk, who required surgery for knee ligament damage, but Liverpool have confirmed Gomez did not suffer ligament damage.
"Liverpool Football Club can confirm Joe Gomez has today undergone successful surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee," the Premier League club said in a statement.
The club said the issue was restricted to Gomez's tendon.
"No timescale is being placed upon his return, though the issue is likely to rule him out for a significant part of the remainder of 2020/21," the club added.
Gomez, 23, joins team-mates Van Dijk and Fabinho on the sidelines, leaving Joel Matip as the only fit senior centre-back on Liverpool's books.
The injury to Gomez will only increase manager Jurgen Klopp's anger at the high number of matches that his squad are being forced to play in a crowded schedule caused by the late start to the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Premier League champions also have concerns over right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was forced off during Sunday's 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Sunday with a calf problem and withdrawn from England duty.
England boss Gareth Southgate said he was worried when he witnessed the Gomez incident.
"What was upsetting was to see he was in a fair bit of pain and the fact was there was nobody around him when the injury happened, so I didn't like that element of it," he said on Wednesday.
"So, as I say, my immediate thoughts are with him because he's had some difficulties with injury in the past."
Gomez's career has been blighted by injuries, including a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2015.
He injured his ankle representing England in a friendly against the Netherlands in March 2018 before breaking his leg later that year.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rashford, Coady to miss England's Nations League ties
ManU 'absolutely committed' to Solskjaer, says Woodward
Liverpool defender Gomez faces months out after knee surgery
Ronaldo scores 102nd int’l goal as Portugal thrash Andorra
Maguire, Grealish shine as England sink Republic of Ireland
Messi denied as Argentina held by Paraguay in World Cup qualifying
Nadal desperate to prove himself indoors at ATP Finals
South African cricket facing more chaos


Latest News
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy
Afghan forces capture 'mastermind' of Kabul University attack
Trump supporters head to the streets as he pushes false polls claims
Indian holy city lights record number of oil lamps
‘Joy Bangla Youth Award’ set for Nov 17
Girl brutally tortured in Barishal for 'stealing phone'
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Driver dies in bus-pickup van collision; 4 injured
Bangladesh, China, 3 S Asian countries to strengthen coordination
Driver dies in collision between vans in Sirajganj
Most Read News
‘Open Account’ transaction under factoring arrangement
BNP to hold rallies protesting 'vote rigging, arrest of activists'
Actor Azizul Hakim put on life support
Police cordon off BNP central office
3 ‘drug dealers’ held in Bogura
US Embassy accepting limited student visas for BD applicants
Six accused of Shahbagh bus arson cases remanded
9 cases filed over torching buses, bringing procession; 15 detained
19 more COVID deaths reported in country
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft