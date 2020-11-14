Video
Saturday, 14 November, 2020
Nadal desperate to prove himself indoors at ATP Finals

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, NOV 13: Rafael Nadal says he is determined to improve his poor record on indoor courts as he bids to win the ATP Finals for the first time in his illustrious career.
Just one of the Spaniard's 86 singles titles has come on an indoor hard court, back in Madrid in 2005.
Nadal has earned a berth at the end-of-season ATP Finals every year since that year but has been forced to withdraw on six occasions.
Speaking Friday ahead of this year's tournament at London's O2 Arena, he said there were a number of factors for his failure to shine indoors, including fatigue at end-of-season events and a preference for other surfaces.
"We can find excuses or reasons but at the end of the day the numbers are the numbers," Nadal said.
"I think I have played less indoors than in other places without a doubt."
The second seed, who drew level with Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slams by winning last month's French Open final, said his game was not ideally suited to fast courts.
"The indoor surfaces have been not ideal surfaces for my tennis game since the beginning of my career," said the 34-year-old.
"I think I am able to play a little bit better the last couple of years indoors than what I did at the beginning of my tennis career without a doubt but that's the numbers and I can't say something different. I hope to change that this week."
Last week Nadal reached the semi-finals at the Paris Masters, where he was beaten by Alexander Zverev.    -AFP


