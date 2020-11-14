Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy      
Home Sports

David Saker to stay with Sri Lanka team

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
BIPIN DANI

A large number of spectators in the gallery during the FIFA Friendly match between Bangladesh and Nepal neglecting the rules set by the authority for the ongoing pandemic at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday. photo: Observer

A large number of spectators in the gallery during the FIFA Friendly match between Bangladesh and Nepal neglecting the rules set by the authority for the ongoing pandemic at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday. photo: Observer

Sri Lanka's bowling coach David Saker, who was considered to be the strong candidate for the Warwickshire coaching is "unlikely" to leave the present job, it is learnt here.
Warwickshire had recently sacked their head coach (Jim Troughton), after a review into their disappointing season and earlier this month it was reported in the media that Saker, who lived near Birmingham when he was England's bowling coach and had previously been linked with the role and had contact with the club in the recent weeks.
However, according to the sources in the SLC, Saker will stay with the Sri Lankan team.
"We have lots of international tours coming and being associated with the national side can give him an opportunity to be the head coach in the future", one of the two sources in the SLC, said.
The English County has advertised for the First Team on its and the ECB's website. Last date of the application closes on Saturday and then an interview process will begin.
Covid-19 tests negative
In the meantime, all national players (and support staff) chosen for the training reached Kandy on Friday.   
"They assembled at the SLC head quarter in the morning and left for Kandy at 11.  All were recently tested for Covid-19 and results found negative", one of the sources attached with the team management, said.













« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rashford, Coady to miss England's Nations League ties
ManU 'absolutely committed' to Solskjaer, says Woodward
Liverpool defender Gomez faces months out after knee surgery
Ronaldo scores 102nd int’l goal as Portugal thrash Andorra
Maguire, Grealish shine as England sink Republic of Ireland
Messi denied as Argentina held by Paraguay in World Cup qualifying
Nadal desperate to prove himself indoors at ATP Finals
South African cricket facing more chaos


Latest News
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy
Afghan forces capture 'mastermind' of Kabul University attack
Trump supporters head to the streets as he pushes false polls claims
Indian holy city lights record number of oil lamps
‘Joy Bangla Youth Award’ set for Nov 17
Girl brutally tortured in Barishal for 'stealing phone'
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Driver dies in bus-pickup van collision; 4 injured
Bangladesh, China, 3 S Asian countries to strengthen coordination
Driver dies in collision between vans in Sirajganj
Most Read News
‘Open Account’ transaction under factoring arrangement
BNP to hold rallies protesting 'vote rigging, arrest of activists'
Actor Azizul Hakim put on life support
Police cordon off BNP central office
3 ‘drug dealers’ held in Bogura
US Embassy accepting limited student visas for BD applicants
Six accused of Shahbagh bus arson cases remanded
9 cases filed over torching buses, bringing procession; 15 detained
19 more COVID deaths reported in country
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft