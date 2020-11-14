David Saker to stay with Sri Lanka team



Warwickshire had recently sacked their head coach (Jim Troughton), after a review into their disappointing season and earlier this month it was reported in the media that Saker, who lived near Birmingham when he was England's bowling coach and had previously been linked with the role and had contact with the club in the recent weeks.

However, according to the sources in the SLC, Saker will stay with the Sri Lankan team.

"We have lots of international tours coming and being associated with the national side can give him an opportunity to be the head coach in the future", one of the two sources in the SLC, said.

The English County has advertised for the First Team on its and the ECB's website. Last date of the application closes on Saturday and then an interview process will begin.

Covid-19 tests negative

In the meantime, all national players (and support staff) chosen for the training reached Kandy on Friday.

"They assembled at the SLC head quarter in the morning and left for Kandy at 11. All were recently tested for Covid-19 and results found negative", one of the sources attached with the team management, said.























