Home Sports

More than ten thousand spectators!

Rules for health security in pandemic neglected

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Mahtab Uddin

A large number of spectators in the gallery during the FIFA Friendly match between Bangladesh and Nepal neglecting the rules set by the authority for the ongoing pandemic at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday. photo: Observer

Bangladesh football fans found a chance to enjoy an international match on Friday after about 10 months as the national teams of Bangladesh and Nepal faced off in a FIFA Friendly on the day. But the large number of spectators in the gallery at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka was a surprising as well as unacceptable matter.
Although Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) received permission from the concerned authority Ministry of Health for presence of a limited number of spectators for the match, the number of spectators was more than the permitted amount. The galleries were packed with football fans of whom at least 3 of 5 were not wearing mask.
Ahead of the match, BFF announced that the federation would sell only eight thousand tickets for the match. But there were more than ten thousand spectators present in the galleries and they were seating closely, neglecting the rules set by the authority for the ongoing pandemic. There were no visible attempt by the BFF to avoid the dangerous matter. None knows how this much fans entered the galleries or who would take responsibility if any virus transmission had occurred there.
When the nation is suffering a lot for the ongoing pandemic, such mismanagement occurred by a responsible federation was not accepted.
BFF General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag didn't receive the call while Observer tried to communicate with him over phone to get BFF's statement about the incident.
None knows what will be the response of the authority seeing such idiotic mistake and mismanagement by BFF!
There is another match on 17th November at this venue.  If BFF continue its negligence in that match too, it would fuel a massive virus spread out in near future. So, it's wished that the authorities be cautious now.






