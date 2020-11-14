Jiban-Shufil gift nation a winning return



Bangladesh national football team, the Bengal Tigers celebrating after win the first match of two-match FIFA Int'l Friendly series against Nepal at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

The much talked match was played at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.

With the win, Bangladesh also reclaimed its honour as the country failed to win over Nepal in any matches after 2015. The Bangladesh boys celebrated their last win over this rival in a FIFA Friendly in December 2015, following a 1-0 match. So, it can be said that the red and green jerseys returned in winning spree against Nepal after almost five years.

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) announced a cash prize of taka 1,000,000 for the team for such a win. The prize will be handed over afterwards.

After February this year, all local and international sporting events went to hibernation after the new epidemic Coronavirus got the status of pandemic and saw a worldwide spread out.

Now, after such a long time, the home boys resumed their international mission on Friday with the first match of Nepal series.

The boys' wait to score in an international match came to an end after about ten months. The boys in red and green jerseys found the net for the last time in any international match was in the Bangabandhu Gold Cup 2020 on 19th of January this year against Sri Lanka where they won the encounter by 3-0. There Matin Miah scored a brace while Ibrahim scored one.

In the match on Friday, a goal-hungry striker Nabib Newaz Jiban scored the first goal for the country and end the 10-month wait.

The Bengal Tigers went ahead in the 10th minute after striker Saad Uddin quickly came near the box from the right wing and lobbed the ball towards the small box and Jiban put the ball home with a right footer.

Bangladesh, however, missed a chance to double the lead in the 21st minute as energetic striker Jiban provided Ibrahim with a cross who took a head on it which unfortunately missed the goalbar.

Jiban-Saad, the net opening duo had another endeavour to score in the 32nd minute yet it was fruitless. Striker Saad passed the ball to Jiban like the first time yet Jiban failed to make use of the opportunity and his shaky shot went over the crosspiece.

A shot of host defender Topu Barman was saved by Nepal custodian Kiran Kumar for a corner in the 76th minute yet the boys failed to utilise the opportunity lately.

The Bengal Tigers succeeded in doubling the lead in the 70th minute. Receiving a through pass of substitute midfielder Sohel Rana, another substitute striker Mahbubur Rahman Shufil carried the ball from the midfield and advanced towards the edge of the small box solely where he faced a on rushing custodian of Nepal Kiran Kumar and took a calculated shot to fire the box.

After securing two goals, Bangladesh coach Jamie Day sent in substitutes to see others' performance for the next match. The boys successfully kept the match in control till the end.

Now, the host are gearing up for the second match of the two-match friendly series to be played on Tuesday, the 17th November at 5:00pm at the same venue.























