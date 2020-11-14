Video
Corona-affected farmers get Tk 51.5cr agril stimulus loan in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, Nov 13: The government has, so far, disbursed around Taka 51.5 crore among the farmers affected badly by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic situation so that they can recoup their losses in Rajshahi district.
The latest official data said some 21 public and private sectors commercial banks disbursed the stimulus package loans among the farmers at the rate of five percent interest on easy terms from the refinancing fund of Bangladesh Bank.
Small and medium-scale farmers in rural areas received loans from the fund, and they are using the money to yield agricultural products, flowers, fruits, fish and poultry.
The central bank has allocated around Taka73.41 crore for distribution among the affected farmers in the district under the special stimulus package.
Meanwhile, the state-owned Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) has disbursed Taka 327 crore agriculture loans among 7,133 farmers through different branches in all 16 districts under Rajshahi division from the Prime Minister's stimulus package fund.
Bangladesh Bank has allocated Taka 416 crore fund from the stimulus package.
RAKUB Managing Director Sajedur Rahman Khan said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced a new stimulus package of Tk 5,000 crore in May last for farmers to boost agricultural production in the backdrop of the Covid-19.
He said the money from the fund has been disbursed among small and medium-scale farmers, including those in the poultry and dairy sector, in rural areas, at five percent interest. "Small and medium-scale farmers in rural areas received loans from the fund, and they are using the money to yield agricultural products, flowers, fruits, fish and poultry," he added.
Other than, the bank has disbursed Taka 36 crore loans among 1,062 entrepreneurs to revive cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) that have been affected financially due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
The Bangladesh Bank has allocated Taka 36 crore to RAKUB for the sector.
Besides, the existing disbursement of loans at four percent interest for spices is continuing and Taka 211 crore has, so far, been disbursed among 25,047 farmers.
Sajedur Rahman also said loan disbursement activities to other sectors of the stimulus package announced by the premier are progressing efficiently. "We are very much hopeful about attaining the cherished targets in these sectors within the stipulated time," he added.
He also said the stimulus packages will ultimately contribute a lot towards recouping the losses being triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. Besides, RAKUB has also disbursed around Taka 920.70 crore agriculture loans in the country's northwest (NW) region during the first four months of the current 2020-21 fiscal year to facilitate increasing crop production and boosting rural economy.    -BSS



