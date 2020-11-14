Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy      
Home News

Chhatra Dal leader hacked, sued in Barishal

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

BARISHAL, Nov 13: A local leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, who was stabbed by a juvenile gang in Barishal district town, was accused in a case for assault.
Rafikul Islam Tipu, the convener of BNP student wing's Barishal College unit, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.
Jamal Uddin, 60, a resident of Kalibari road in Barishal city filed the case accusing 12 people, including Tipu, with Barishal Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Thursday.
According to the case statement, Jamal's son Jahid Hasan Rajin had an argument with Tipu on November 9 over a trivial matter while Tipu and his accomplices hacked him with a sharp weapon leaving him severely injured.
They also stole Tk 5,000 from Rajin's pocket and fled.
Meanwhile, locals said Tipu was hospitalised after some miscreants hacked him in a hotel on Kalibari Road on November 7.
Tipu has six stab wounds on the head and another in his abdomen. That's why he failed to file any case over the matter, said Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Model Police Station Nurul Islam.
Local supporters of Tipu said the attackers were members of the 'Abba gang'.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Corona-affected farmers get Tk 51.5cr agril stimulus loan in Rajshahi
Google Photos abandons unlimited uploads amid storage changes
Ghorasal Polash Urea Fertilizer Factory to go into production by Oct, 2023
Chhatra Dal leader hacked, sued in Barishal
Covid-19 fatality rate down 30pc since April: Study
Actor Azizul Hakim tests positive for Covid-19
The newly elected president of Bangladesh Swimming Federation
UGC, GP sign MoU to facilitate online classes of universities


Latest News
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy
Afghan forces capture 'mastermind' of Kabul University attack
Trump supporters head to the streets as he pushes false polls claims
Indian holy city lights record number of oil lamps
‘Joy Bangla Youth Award’ set for Nov 17
Girl brutally tortured in Barishal for 'stealing phone'
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Driver dies in bus-pickup van collision; 4 injured
Bangladesh, China, 3 S Asian countries to strengthen coordination
Driver dies in collision between vans in Sirajganj
Most Read News
‘Open Account’ transaction under factoring arrangement
BNP to hold rallies protesting 'vote rigging, arrest of activists'
Actor Azizul Hakim put on life support
Police cordon off BNP central office
3 ‘drug dealers’ held in Bogura
US Embassy accepting limited student visas for BD applicants
Six accused of Shahbagh bus arson cases remanded
9 cases filed over torching buses, bringing procession; 15 detained
19 more COVID deaths reported in country
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft