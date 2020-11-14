Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy      
Home News

Covid-19 fatality rate down 30pc since April: Study

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Covid-19 fatality rate down 30pc since April: Study

Covid-19 fatality rate down 30pc since April: Study

DUBLIN, Nov 13: The likelihood that a coronavirus infection will prove fatal has dropped by nearly a third since April due to improved treatment, researchers at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) said on Thursday.
In the United States, COVID-19 now kills about 0.6% of people infected with the virus, compared with around 0.9% early in the pandemic, IHME Director Dr Christopher Murray told Reuters.
He said statistics reflect that doctors have figured out better ways to care for patients, including the use of blood thinners and oxygen support. Effective treatments, such as the generic steroid dexamethasone, have also been identified.
Experts have struggled to accurately measure a crucial metric in the pandemic: the fatality rate, or percentage of people infected with the pathogen who are likely to die. The difficulty is exacerbated by the fact that many people who become infected do not experience symptoms and are never identified.
IHME said it had been using an infection-fatality rate (IFR) derived from surveys after accounting for age. Older people are at much higher risk of dying from COVID-19 than younger people.
"We know the risk is profoundly age-related. For every one year of age, the risk of death increases by 9%," Murray said.
The Seattle institute, an influential source of COVID-19 forecasts, said it has also determined that the fatality rate for COVID-19 is worse in communities with high levels of obesity.
The group said it has now switched to an IFR that varies over time - declining since the first pandemic wave in March and April by around 0.19% per day until the beginning of September.
It also varies across locations as a function of obesity prevalence, and continues to vary based on population distribution by age.
IHME said its analysis of age-standardised fatality rates from more than 300 surveys suggests a 30% decline since March/April.
Despite that positive trend, infections and hospitalizations have spiked across the country in recent weeks. The group said its modeling suggests 439,000 cumulative US deaths by March 1, and a peak of daily deaths in mid-January at 2,200.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Corona-affected farmers get Tk 51.5cr agril stimulus loan in Rajshahi
Google Photos abandons unlimited uploads amid storage changes
Ghorasal Polash Urea Fertilizer Factory to go into production by Oct, 2023
Chhatra Dal leader hacked, sued in Barishal
Covid-19 fatality rate down 30pc since April: Study
Actor Azizul Hakim tests positive for Covid-19
The newly elected president of Bangladesh Swimming Federation
UGC, GP sign MoU to facilitate online classes of universities


Latest News
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy
Afghan forces capture 'mastermind' of Kabul University attack
Trump supporters head to the streets as he pushes false polls claims
Indian holy city lights record number of oil lamps
‘Joy Bangla Youth Award’ set for Nov 17
Girl brutally tortured in Barishal for 'stealing phone'
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Driver dies in bus-pickup van collision; 4 injured
Bangladesh, China, 3 S Asian countries to strengthen coordination
Driver dies in collision between vans in Sirajganj
Most Read News
‘Open Account’ transaction under factoring arrangement
BNP to hold rallies protesting 'vote rigging, arrest of activists'
Actor Azizul Hakim put on life support
Police cordon off BNP central office
3 ‘drug dealers’ held in Bogura
US Embassy accepting limited student visas for BD applicants
Six accused of Shahbagh bus arson cases remanded
9 cases filed over torching buses, bringing procession; 15 detained
19 more COVID deaths reported in country
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft