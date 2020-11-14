Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy      
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Fire at Saudi oil terminal

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

RIYADH, Nov 13: A fire broke out at an offshore Saudi oil terminal after two explosives-laden boats launched by Yemen's Huthi rebels were intercepted by Saudi-led troops, the energy ministry said Friday.
The "limited fire" at a terminal off the southern province of Jizan caused no casualties, a ministry statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency said. The fire erupted after the coalition on Wednesday intercepted and destroyed two boats rigged with explosives, which were launched by the Iran-aligned rebels. "The operation, which occurred in close proximity to a floating offloading platform that belongs to the Jizan oil products terminal, resulted in a limited fire on the platform's floating hoses," the ministry said.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fire at Saudi oil terminal
Russia plans base in Sudan
TikTok gets reprieve
12 soldiers dead in fierce India-Pakistan clash
Johnson’s Brexit ‘brain’ to quit by year end
Libya shipwrecks kill 100 in one day
India, China plan to end standoff
Our divisions run deep


Latest News
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy
Afghan forces capture 'mastermind' of Kabul University attack
Trump supporters head to the streets as he pushes false polls claims
Indian holy city lights record number of oil lamps
‘Joy Bangla Youth Award’ set for Nov 17
Girl brutally tortured in Barishal for 'stealing phone'
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Driver dies in bus-pickup van collision; 4 injured
Bangladesh, China, 3 S Asian countries to strengthen coordination
Driver dies in collision between vans in Sirajganj
Most Read News
‘Open Account’ transaction under factoring arrangement
BNP to hold rallies protesting 'vote rigging, arrest of activists'
Actor Azizul Hakim put on life support
Police cordon off BNP central office
3 ‘drug dealers’ held in Bogura
US Embassy accepting limited student visas for BD applicants
Six accused of Shahbagh bus arson cases remanded
9 cases filed over torching buses, bringing procession; 15 detained
19 more COVID deaths reported in country
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft