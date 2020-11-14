Fire at Saudi oil terminal

RIYADH, Nov 13: A fire broke out at an offshore Saudi oil terminal after two explosives-laden boats launched by Yemen's Huthi rebels were intercepted by Saudi-led troops, the energy ministry said Friday.

The "limited fire" at a terminal off the southern province of Jizan caused no casualties, a ministry statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency said. The fire erupted after the coalition on Wednesday intercepted and destroyed two boats rigged with explosives, which were launched by the Iran-aligned rebels. "The operation, which occurred in close proximity to a floating offloading platform that belongs to the Jizan oil products terminal, resulted in a limited fire on the platform's floating hoses," the ministry said. -AFP