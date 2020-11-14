TikTok gets reprieve

WASHINGTON, Nov 13: The US government announced Thursday it would delay enforcement of a ban on TikTok, saying it would comply with a court order in favor of the Chinese-owned social media sensation.

The Trump administration has insisted on the need to ban the fast-growing app, saying it has links to the Chinese government through its parent company ByteDance, and that user data could be obtained by Beijing.

The hit short-form video app -- which has some 100 million users in the US -- was given a reprieve after the Commerce Department said it was holding off on banning it owing to an injunction by a federal judge issued on October 30. -AFP









