Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:19 PM
Home Foreign News

News in brief

TikTok gets reprieve

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

WASHINGTON, Nov 13: The US government announced Thursday it would delay enforcement of a ban on TikTok, saying it would comply with a court order in favor of the Chinese-owned social media sensation.
The Trump administration has insisted on the need to ban the fast-growing app, saying it has links to the Chinese government through its parent company ByteDance, and that user data could be obtained by Beijing.
The hit short-form video app -- which has some 100 million users in the US -- was given a reprieve after the Commerce Department said it was holding off on banning it owing to an injunction by a federal judge issued on October 30.    -AFP


