Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy      
Home Foreign News

12 soldiers dead in fierce India-Pakistan clash

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

SRINAGAR, Nov 13: Indian and Pakistani forces on Friday waged their biggest artillery battle in several months on their disputed Kashmir frontier, leaving at least 12 dead and many wounded, officials said.
At least eight Pakistan Army soldiers and four India soldiers were killed in retaliatory firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.  Five clashes -- involving shelling and gunfire -- were reported along the 740-kilometre (460-mile) long unofficial border that has separated the nuclear-armed rivals for the past seven decades.
The new peak in tensions came only five days after three Indian troops and three militants were killed in an exchange along the so-called Line of Control (LoC). After Friday's battle, India's military accused Pakistan of an "unprovoked" violation of a two-decades-old ceasefire that is habitually breached several times a week.
"Pakistan used mortars and other weapons" and "deliberately targeted civilian areas", said an Indian army statement.
Four Indian soldiers were killed and three wounded in the Keran sector of the frontier. Kashmir police said three civilians were killed and at least three suffered serious injuries, with one man losing both legs. Inhabitants of several villages were moved away because of the fighting.
Indian troops "retaliated strongly causing substantial damage to the Pakistan army's infrastructure and casualties," added the military statement. Pakistani officials said there were casualties on its side of the LoC, but did not immediately give figures.
The two sides regularly stage artillery duels across the LoC, and invariably blame each other for the clashes. Kashmir has been divided between the two countries since their angry separation in 1947. It has been a cause of two of their three wars since then.
Both countries claim the whole of the Himalayan region, where India is also fighting an insurgency that has left tens of thousands dead since 1989.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fire at Saudi oil terminal
Russia plans base in Sudan
TikTok gets reprieve
12 soldiers dead in fierce India-Pakistan clash
Johnson’s Brexit ‘brain’ to quit by year end
Libya shipwrecks kill 100 in one day
India, China plan to end standoff
Our divisions run deep


Latest News
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy
Afghan forces capture 'mastermind' of Kabul University attack
Trump supporters head to the streets as he pushes false polls claims
Indian holy city lights record number of oil lamps
‘Joy Bangla Youth Award’ set for Nov 17
Girl brutally tortured in Barishal for 'stealing phone'
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Driver dies in bus-pickup van collision; 4 injured
Bangladesh, China, 3 S Asian countries to strengthen coordination
Driver dies in collision between vans in Sirajganj
Most Read News
‘Open Account’ transaction under factoring arrangement
BNP to hold rallies protesting 'vote rigging, arrest of activists'
Actor Azizul Hakim put on life support
Police cordon off BNP central office
3 ‘drug dealers’ held in Bogura
US Embassy accepting limited student visas for BD applicants
Six accused of Shahbagh bus arson cases remanded
9 cases filed over torching buses, bringing procession; 15 detained
19 more COVID deaths reported in country
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft