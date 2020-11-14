Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy      
Home Foreign News

Libya shipwrecks kill 100 in one day

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

TRIPOLI, Nov 13: A shipwreck off the Libyan coast has killed 20 people, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said, just hours after news of a separate incident in which at least 80 migrants died.
MSF teams in the northwestern city of Sorman "assisted three women as the lone survivors of another shipwreck where 20 people drowned," the group said Thursday on Twitter. "Rescued by local fishermen, they were in shock and terrified; they saw loved ones disappear beneath the waves, dying in front of their eyes," it added.
Earlier Thursday, the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported "a devastating shipwreck which claimed the lives of at least 74 migrants today off the coast of Khoms," a port city 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of the Libyan capital Tripoli.
It said that 47 survivors had been brought back to shore and 31 bodies retrieved, adding that the boat was reported to be carrying more than 120 people. Bodies from that shipwreck were lined up grimly along the beach on Thursday, some still wearing life jackets.
Traumatised survivors sat in shock on the shore while others huddled under blankets as aid workers distributed food parcels. The IOM said Friday that "many women and children" were aboard the two boats, adding that the body of a toddler was among those retrieved.
"Staff in the region reported that more bodies continued to wash ashore overnight," the IOM added in a statement.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fire at Saudi oil terminal
Russia plans base in Sudan
TikTok gets reprieve
12 soldiers dead in fierce India-Pakistan clash
Johnson’s Brexit ‘brain’ to quit by year end
Libya shipwrecks kill 100 in one day
India, China plan to end standoff
Our divisions run deep


Latest News
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy
Afghan forces capture 'mastermind' of Kabul University attack
Trump supporters head to the streets as he pushes false polls claims
Indian holy city lights record number of oil lamps
‘Joy Bangla Youth Award’ set for Nov 17
Girl brutally tortured in Barishal for 'stealing phone'
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Driver dies in bus-pickup van collision; 4 injured
Bangladesh, China, 3 S Asian countries to strengthen coordination
Driver dies in collision between vans in Sirajganj
Most Read News
‘Open Account’ transaction under factoring arrangement
BNP to hold rallies protesting 'vote rigging, arrest of activists'
Actor Azizul Hakim put on life support
Police cordon off BNP central office
3 ‘drug dealers’ held in Bogura
US Embassy accepting limited student visas for BD applicants
Six accused of Shahbagh bus arson cases remanded
9 cases filed over torching buses, bringing procession; 15 detained
19 more COVID deaths reported in country
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft