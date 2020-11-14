Video
Saturday, 14 November, 2020
Foreign News

India, China plan to end standoff

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Nov 13: Seeking to end a dangerous military standoff in the western Himalayas, India and China are formulating a plan that involves creating no-patrol zones, pulling back tanks and artillery, and using drones to verify the withdrawal, Indian officials say.
Tensions have run high since June, when at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed after being attacked by Chinese troops using rocks and clubs. Indian officials say the Chinese troops had intruded across the disputed border in a remote valley. China said the Indian soldiers' actions had been provocative.
Since then, the nuclear armed Asian neighbours have deployed tens of thousands of troops on the rugged frontier between India's Ladakh region and the Chinese-held Tibetan plateau, raising the risk of further confrontation even while looking for ways to de-escalate.
After months of fitful progress, the two sides are discussing a staggered disengagement from the high-altitude desert where temperatures have dipped to 18 degrees below Celsius, three Indian government officials said.    -REUTERS


