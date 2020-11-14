Trump bans investment in firms aiding China military



WASHINGTON, Nov 13: US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning Americans from investing in Chinese firms deemed to be supplying or supporting Beijing's military and security apparatus, earning a sharp rebuke from China.

The order listed 31 companies Thursday it said China was using for the "increasing exploitation" of US investment capital to fund military and intelligence services, including the development and deployment of weapons of mass destruction.

US-China relations have deteriorated sharply during Trump's presidency, and this was the latest in a series of executive orders and regulatory actions that have targeted China's economic and military expansion.

On Friday, Beijing lashed out at the US for "abusing state power to arbitrarily oppress Chinese companies", saying the move "severely undermines" trade and investment cooperation between both countries.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press briefing that the US should "stop its wrong behaviour" and withdraw its decision.

"This measure not only severely harms the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, it also hurts the interests of international investors including those from the US," Wang said.

Under his "America First" banner, Trump has portrayed China as the greatest threat to the United States and global democracy, pursued a trade war with it, harangued Chinese tech firms, and laid all the blame for the coronavirus pandemic at Beijing's door.

Thursday's order prohibits US companies and individuals owning shares in any of the listed companies, which include major telecommunications, construction and technology firms such as China Mobile, China Telecom, video surveillance firm Hikvision, and China Railway Construction Corp. -AFP























