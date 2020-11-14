Video
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Initiative needed to finish construction of fire service station

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Dear Sir

Fire incident has become a nationwide problem nowadays. Safety measures should be taken countrywide to prevent fire incidents immediately. To mitigate the losses due to fire incident, fire service station is an effective measure.

Nakla Upazila of Sherpur district consists of 9 unions and 1 municipality. In this upazila about 1 lakh and 90 thousand people live currently. There are fire service station activities in the adjoining Sherpur Sadar and Nalitabari upazilas. But in case of any fire in Nakla, everything is burnt to ashes before the fire service station vehicle arrives from Sherpur district town or Nalitari upazila town. People here are helpless against a fire incident. To mitigate the damage against possible fire incident, a fire service station is a must in the upazila-without which the loss of life and resources against fire incident is inevitable. Unfortunately, due to land related complexities the ongoing work of constructing a fire service station has been postponed. Mentionable fact is that about 85 percent tasks has already been completed of the station.

Therefore, to ensure public interest, people of the Nakal Upazila demand a fire service station by resolving the land related problem of the Nakla fire service station.

Md Sukhon
Nakla, Sherpur



