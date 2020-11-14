Awareness should be considered imperative



Over half of people with diabetes (57 per cent) in the IDF SEA Region are undiagnosed. Diabetes was responsible for 1.2 million deaths in the IDF SEA Region in 2019.1 in 4 live births in the IDF SEA Region is affected by hyperglycemia in pregnancy.



We all know, beta-cell from the pancreas will secrete insulin after any food intake. The alpha cell from the pancreas increases glucagon's secretion, causing insulin action more difficult in some patients, and the muscle and liver become more resistant to insulin action.



Suppose any person has a lack of or absent insulin secretion or resistance to insulin action, though he/she has good insulin reserve but can develop diabetes. Changing lifestyle, doing more exercise can reverse insulin resistance; typically, these patients are obese, have abdominal fat, blackish colure change in the neck, elbow, high cholesterol, high BP, and fatty liver. Most diabetic patients can have cardiovascular diseases. In the long run, if not properly managed, he/she can develop chronic complications like renal problems, sudden blindness, or foot amputation.



Depending on symptoms and effects on the human body, diabetes is commonly divided into three types-Type 1, Type 2, and Gestational diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease, where the immune system destroys the cells in the pancreas, disabling it from producing insulin. Patients may primarily feel increased hunger and thirst, along with an increased need to urinate, blurry vision, and increased fatigue. There is no definite conclusion about why type 1 diabetes is developed in human bodies, although experts suspect it to be a genetic cause. It is sometimes termed as 'Juvenile Diabetes' because children and teenagers are more likely to have type 1 diabetes.



Gestational diabetes is seen in women during pregnancy when their bodies become less responsive to insulin and some hormones secreting from the placenta. In case of a sudden rise of blood sugar or other acute illness, insulin should be started without delay by consulting a healthcare professional. It should be remembered that no oral drug can synthesize insulin, but it can help release from the beta cell if insulin is preserved. A pregnant diabetic mother must be taking insulin to gain better control of her condition.



Diabetic patients are recommended to be physically active and follow dietary regulations. They are eating nutritious foods, avoiding high-sugar foods and drinks. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels and maintaining appropriate insulin dosage is mandatory for those who have diabetes for a long time. Therapy is known as continuous glucose monitoring (CGM). It helps patients keep their blood glucose levels in check all the time (with an interval frequency down to every 5 mins), so there is more efficiency in their daily lives.



It is a tiny sensor inserted under the skin, either on the abdomen or arm, using an automatic inserter. A CGM system will give a more incredible view of a patient's glucose trends at any given time of day. Another modern-day remedy introduced to control diabetes is an insulin pump. It is a tiny device that automatically helps one monitor and delivers continuous insulin doses per their physical requirement through a microplastic tube placed under the skin.



This easily wearable external device is gaining popularity among diabetic patients who like to stay active and get rid of the tiresome process involving needles and strips multiple times every day. With insulin pumps, one can move freely and travel as they like without hesitation or anxiety to come back home in time for their insulin dose. Since it offers such great convenience, insulin pumps' popularity is gradually increasing in Bangladesh and its nearby countries.



Statistics show that in Bangladesh, the prevalence of diabetes in adults has increased alarmingly over the past decades. It has risen from 4 per cent in 1995 to 2000 and 5 per cent from 2001 to 2005 to 9 per cent from 2006 to 2010. IDF predicts that it could reach 13 per cent by the year 2030. Although almost every family has or knows at least one diabetic patient nowadays, close to zero efforts are usually seen to create awareness of this disease. Experts term diabetes as the 'next global epidemic,' yet the food habit and lifestyles of common people in Bangladesh are still relatively uncontrolled.



November 14 is celebrated every year as 'World Diabetes Day' across the world by diabetic foundations and similar healthcare organizations to raise awareness against diabetes. Different social initiatives, campaigns, radio and TV programs, etc are arranged to spread diabetes information today. We need such initiatives in Bangladesh to help people understand the causes and consequences of diabetes.



[Disclaimer: Any and all the information provided in the article are independent views of the writer.]

Dr Mohammod Feroz Amin, Associate Professor, Endocrine department, Diabetes, thyroid and Hormone disease specialist, BIRDEM Hospital & Ibrahim Medical College











