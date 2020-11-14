Remote learning and the realities



Alaul Alam



It is true that the pandemic has changed the centuries-old, chalk-talk teaching model which is considered the best model ever developed but realizing the ardent necessities our teachers are trying to reduce the gap existing in the country's education in the unprecedented closures. Teachers and students have shifted to remote learning.



Amid the unprecedented crisis, in a bid to minimize academic loss the authority started broadcasting pre-recorded lessons for the students of schools and colleges through Sangsad TV, delivered by a galaxy of teachers across the country after educational institutions were closed while teaching-learning at tertiary level of education went online through zoom app though many public and private universities are using Bangladesh Research and Education Network (BDREN)of the University Grants Commission (UGC).



However, according to a recent survey, almost 40 million students in the country are facing academic recession despite the ongoing online and pre-recorded classes to avert the great blow already upon them and globally, more than 1.2 billion learners have been affected due to the education institute closure in 144 countries.



Different researches demonstrate that not more than 30% students studying at tertiary level of education have access to online education and the same findings are also found in regard to pre-recorded class through TV.



Recently, an online survey conducted by UGC reveals that universities in Bangladesh are not yet capable of conducting their academic activities online due to lack of technical facilities and funds. It is true that the findings revealed from different studies in regard to the outcome of online education are not laudable enough to tackle the ongoing recession engulfing country's education.



As a private university teacher I have had a close experience in conducting online class , no doubt, the teaching personnel like me think the same that technical challenges are more severe in this regard that we are yet to cope with due to some unavoidable limitations though we are fortunate enough that we are living in the age of digitization.



Similarly, it is pertinent to raise a question; are we digital natives in the digital era? The answer is, certainly not, though the students may be digital natives but in most cases teachers are, no doubt, digital immigrants going on to endure enormous challenges to conduct class online as digital immigrants need adaptability.

Not only that , there are some common findings different studies reveal that network strength is very low in the rural areas , internet data is still expensive along with a mentionable number of students who do not belong to smart phones that are precondition to access online learning .



Though UGC recommended that students should be offered free internet, students are found to struggle for purchasing data with high charge. Recently, a step has been taken to loan the public university students who need assistance to buy smart phones.



No doubt, it is a good initiative that may contribute to increasing students' participation in online class but students of private universities who are undergoing financial peril should not be left out from this opportunity to maintain good balance in education sector.



On top of that, one thing is very imperative to ponder over; is the lack of smart phones of students a sole cause for their absence in online class? Then it were, why a great number of students do not attend online class despite they have their all amenities to access to online class?



It seems not unsound to say that in most cases students are not enough serious through learning online as were at the institutions and for many understanding online class is really difficult as it has been a teacher-cantered approach.



However, the main focus should be from instructors to learners. It is vague; how far it is outcome-based as the process undergoes huge hurdles? Besides, in some cases, students are found to abuse the principle of learning that deters from ensuring quality education.



Also the learning pedagogy for online education is still an issue of debate to many educators. The question may be common to raise; should we use the same tools as we would have in the real class room? It is no denial that this online learning paradigm should be addressed following the outcome-based education approach in no time. More action researches are needed to see the real scenario of e-education in Bangladesh.



Though it is a great challenge to ensure inclusive education online, a number of policies are needed to do so. More importantly, the key principles for the new learning paradigm should be to address the limitations faced in the online education.



The writer teaches at Prime University









