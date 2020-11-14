Stop violence against female expat workers



Zubair Khaled Huq



In the past few years, the world's attention has been drawn to the plight of these women. No significant change is being observed. These women are oppressed, humiliated, which is the reason behind the growing number of suicides among domestic workers. The situation is so dire that Bangladesh, have been forced to set up 'safe homes' for the assaulted women. Very rarely, if ever, any of the abusers are prosecuted.



Very little, if ever, is reported by the local Arab media about the abuse taking place in the hands of the rich and powerful, primarily because the media outlets are almost entirely owned by the same abusers. Yet, in the face of a widening tragedy, there is almost no outrage. Is it because most of them are so poor that we don't even consider them worthy of our sympathy and of their rights?



The major complaint is sexual, physical violence. But how are we addressing this situation? Is our monitoring system lax? Why are we not stopping female workers export to Arabian countries, if we cannot ensure their safety? How our embassy would know about the problems workers face while they are at their workplace, who will assure accessibility to free communication? What human rights watch is doing in this issue.



Living isolated in a house with limited mobility and no community, many domestic workers, especially women, are vulnerable to abuse. Legal provisions do exist in many countries; workers can file a criminal complaint against their employers, or approach labour courts for help. But often they are unaware of, or unable to access, the existing labour protections and resources.



We are telling there is a complaint centre, have we ever seen any punishment given against perpetrator. As far as we know in Saudi Arabia one has to complain and wait for the hearing to see the punishment against the perpetrator. From where on earth the victim would fight against the perpetrator, staying on her own in a foreign country. Who will bear the cost of living for a destitute woman? How on our wildest imagination we can think, a victim crushed by a powerful master can remain in a foreign country and fight against her owner? She returns withdrawing her complains, losing the battle by the process. Being disgruntled, a battle is lost with shame, even in her native country, she feels ashamed, traumatised, isolated, no one to care for, only to blame herself.



The extreme forms of violence, such as physical and sexual abuses, which are usually reported in the media, are somewhat common. The major complaints of the respondents are low wages, withholding and non-payment of wages, withholding of passport, extremely long hours of work, constant criticism, lack of adequate rest, and the feeling of confinement. The violence against the housemaids is largely facilitated by the sponsorship-based labour recruitment system in the Gulf.



At the micro-level, the living arrangement is also a contributing factor to violence against the female workers. We see that only female domestic workers are being send, we can also look for family and male workers job from other countries, the expatriate welfare department can explore different job markets.



Our embassy, concerned ministry and expatriate welfare directorate are doing how far to make things safe for our wage earners, who are looking at heavens for compensation. For them, humanity, justice, compensation becomes a far cry.



Four hundred and seventy-three women migrant workers dead in four years since 2016, many gruesomely tortured to death: This is the reality for a lot of Bangladeshis being sent to Gulf countries as domestic help. Recruiting agency denies taking any responsibility, after going to working place and complaining about the way one being treated, showed the authority to be totally indifferent. If someone is dead, the only responsibility of one's family is to receive the dead body from the airport.



This story is far too common for a lot of Bangladeshi workers. Falsely reporting their age in the passport listings, being mistreated by the recruiting agencies and then being brutally tortured by their masters at their work becomes their fate. Proper and adequate training facilities have to be ensured, before sending anyone abroad. If the proper channel can be increased, thousands of youths who are crossing borders illegally can be utilised.There were demands of nationalizing the worker-sending program and eliminating fraudrecruiting agencies, but nothing was done.



Firstly, the problem lies with the recruiting agencies. The recruiting agencies have a lot of power and privilege with the migrant workers because they usually come from the lower socioeconomic class. They are desperate to find a way into financial wellbeing, and that means going abroad for some work. If an aggrieved party contacts a recruiting agency, some of the recruiting agency uses muscle power. At times they fight with the position of strength. Here concerned ministry must implement the law with utmost sincerity. Monitoring the activities of recruiting agency can reduce this anarchy drastically.



Some recruiting agency might even be linkedwith some unscrupulous men from the passport office that is helping themproduce passports that falsify the age of the worker. In response offendingowners of the recruiting agency are arrested, and we hope that some answers arefound to these questions and the responsible people are brought to justice.



Statistics show that nearly 473 women returned home dead from the Middle East in the past 5 years, of which 175 died in Saudi Arabia. Among them, 51 committed suicide. In the last four years, 81female migrant workers committed suicide in different countries. Moreover, between January and September of this year, bodies of at least 63 female workers were sent back home and among them, 22 coffins were from just KSA alone.



In these circumstances, we need to take emergency steps to curtail the number of dead bodies that arrive from theMiddle Eastern countries. Unscrupulous recruiting agencies must be brought to book, theworker-sending program must be nationalized, and the employers of the migrantworkers need to be listed. Labour law options have to be exercised. Our embassies have to take a more proactive role, so they can plan before a mishap happens. Also, the embassies in the Middle Eastern countries need to be more responsive in order to take action when there are allegations of torture.



The writer is Family Medicine, Gerontology and Public Health Specialist



Violence against domestic workers in the Middle Eastern countries is not a new phenomenon in our country. Most of them work there as domestic help. Many of them are coming home in coffins, violated, crippled, putting their families in a precarious condition. Having lost their last resort in purchasing a return ticket, home coming becomes elusive. Many more are stranded, dumbfounded not knowing what to do next. These women are our sisters, daughters or mothers, not to mention that they are human beings with rights that must be protected.In the past few years, the world's attention has been drawn to the plight of these women. No significant change is being observed. These women are oppressed, humiliated, which is the reason behind the growing number of suicides among domestic workers. The situation is so dire that Bangladesh, have been forced to set up 'safe homes' for the assaulted women. Very rarely, if ever, any of the abusers are prosecuted.Very little, if ever, is reported by the local Arab media about the abuse taking place in the hands of the rich and powerful, primarily because the media outlets are almost entirely owned by the same abusers. Yet, in the face of a widening tragedy, there is almost no outrage. Is it because most of them are so poor that we don't even consider them worthy of our sympathy and of their rights?The major complaint is sexual, physical violence. But how are we addressing this situation? Is our monitoring system lax? Why are we not stopping female workers export to Arabian countries, if we cannot ensure their safety? How our embassy would know about the problems workers face while they are at their workplace, who will assure accessibility to free communication? What human rights watch is doing in this issue.Living isolated in a house with limited mobility and no community, many domestic workers, especially women, are vulnerable to abuse. Legal provisions do exist in many countries; workers can file a criminal complaint against their employers, or approach labour courts for help. But often they are unaware of, or unable to access, the existing labour protections and resources.We are telling there is a complaint centre, have we ever seen any punishment given against perpetrator. As far as we know in Saudi Arabia one has to complain and wait for the hearing to see the punishment against the perpetrator. From where on earth the victim would fight against the perpetrator, staying on her own in a foreign country. Who will bear the cost of living for a destitute woman? How on our wildest imagination we can think, a victim crushed by a powerful master can remain in a foreign country and fight against her owner? She returns withdrawing her complains, losing the battle by the process. Being disgruntled, a battle is lost with shame, even in her native country, she feels ashamed, traumatised, isolated, no one to care for, only to blame herself.The extreme forms of violence, such as physical and sexual abuses, which are usually reported in the media, are somewhat common. The major complaints of the respondents are low wages, withholding and non-payment of wages, withholding of passport, extremely long hours of work, constant criticism, lack of adequate rest, and the feeling of confinement. The violence against the housemaids is largely facilitated by the sponsorship-based labour recruitment system in the Gulf.At the micro-level, the living arrangement is also a contributing factor to violence against the female workers. We see that only female domestic workers are being send, we can also look for family and male workers job from other countries, the expatriate welfare department can explore different job markets.Our embassy, concerned ministry and expatriate welfare directorate are doing how far to make things safe for our wage earners, who are looking at heavens for compensation. For them, humanity, justice, compensation becomes a far cry.Four hundred and seventy-three women migrant workers dead in four years since 2016, many gruesomely tortured to death: This is the reality for a lot of Bangladeshis being sent to Gulf countries as domestic help. Recruiting agency denies taking any responsibility, after going to working place and complaining about the way one being treated, showed the authority to be totally indifferent. If someone is dead, the only responsibility of one's family is to receive the dead body from the airport.This story is far too common for a lot of Bangladeshi workers. Falsely reporting their age in the passport listings, being mistreated by the recruiting agencies and then being brutally tortured by their masters at their work becomes their fate. Proper and adequate training facilities have to be ensured, before sending anyone abroad. If the proper channel can be increased, thousands of youths who are crossing borders illegally can be utilised.There were demands of nationalizing the worker-sending program and eliminating fraudrecruiting agencies, but nothing was done.Firstly, the problem lies with the recruiting agencies. The recruiting agencies have a lot of power and privilege with the migrant workers because they usually come from the lower socioeconomic class. They are desperate to find a way into financial wellbeing, and that means going abroad for some work. If an aggrieved party contacts a recruiting agency, some of the recruiting agency uses muscle power. At times they fight with the position of strength. Here concerned ministry must implement the law with utmost sincerity. Monitoring the activities of recruiting agency can reduce this anarchy drastically.Some recruiting agency might even be linkedwith some unscrupulous men from the passport office that is helping themproduce passports that falsify the age of the worker. In response offendingowners of the recruiting agency are arrested, and we hope that some answers arefound to these questions and the responsible people are brought to justice.Statistics show that nearly 473 women returned home dead from the Middle East in the past 5 years, of which 175 died in Saudi Arabia. Among them, 51 committed suicide. In the last four years, 81female migrant workers committed suicide in different countries. Moreover, between January and September of this year, bodies of at least 63 female workers were sent back home and among them, 22 coffins were from just KSA alone.In these circumstances, we need to take emergency steps to curtail the number of dead bodies that arrive from theMiddle Eastern countries. Unscrupulous recruiting agencies must be brought to book, theworker-sending program must be nationalized, and the employers of the migrantworkers need to be listed. Labour law options have to be exercised. Our embassies have to take a more proactive role, so they can plan before a mishap happens. Also, the embassies in the Middle Eastern countries need to be more responsive in order to take action when there are allegations of torture.The writer is Family Medicine, Gerontology and Public Health Specialist