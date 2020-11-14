

Arson attacks return with agrisly reminder



Some five years later, citizens of the capital on Thursday witnessed a series of arson attacks carried out in at least seven different locations. All of the arson attacks took place in a similar manner. Miscreants have set fire to nine buses after ousting all passengers. And all incidents took place in between 12:35pm to 2:30pm. However, hospitals and fire service authorities have not reported any incident of death or injury so far.



However, the arson attacks coincided with the day of the by elections of Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 constituencies of the parliament smacking political unrest , but as much as the attacks are politically motivated, they are also clear attempts of unleashing violence and anarchy. Even though a suspect had been arrested in connection to the fire attacks, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) officials have claimed to have identified all the offenders while launching an operation to arrest them.



Our point, however, setting public buses ablaze by ousting passengers cannot be a form of political dissent or rational protest. The criminals have also burnt and destroyed private and state property. Whatever sinister purpose the perpetrators had been serving, they must be brought to book. They are most likely linked to opposition political parties, but even more is that they are conscious criminals. And in case if any political affiliation or involvement is found during investigating the criminals, the political party must also be held accountable.



At the same time, the recent attacks is a wakeup call , reminding us all those men, women and children who were killed or disfigured for life between 2013 and 15, those victims are yet to get justice.



Apart from the numeral cases filed against leaders of the opposition party, we have not seen arrests and trials of those individuals who actually carried out these gruesome attacks. Without a single culprit of those crimes being brought to book, it is not surprising that arsonists feel confident enough to launch another spree attacks any time sooner or later.



