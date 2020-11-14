Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy      
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Recipe

Recipe

Dil Afroz Sayda is known as a Culinary Chef. She is assessor & founder of Saydas Kitchen. She received "Gunijon Shonmanona" award as a culinary artist from Bangladesh Cultural Forum.









Recipe

Recipe

Milkshake
Ingredients:
Orio: 2 pc
Liquid Milk: 60 ml
Vanilla ice cream: 2 scoops
Ice Cube: As needed
Method:
Pour 60ml milk and ice cubes in the blender. Make sure to put the ice in slowly. Put some crushed Oreo biscuits in the blender as well. Pour the mixture in a glass and decorate with Oreo.


Recipe

Recipe

Pancakes
Ingredients:
Flour: 500 gram
Baking powder: 1 teaspoon
Baking soda: half a teaspoon
Yogurt: 1 cup
Liquid milk: 1 cup
Melted butter: 100 gram
Eggs: 2 pc
Sugar: 150 gram


Method:
1. Measure flour, baking powder and baking soda and keep it aside.
2. Beat egg and sugar together with a beater.  Mix yogurt, melted butter and liquid milk with the eggs and sugar. Slowly mix the flour in. After it has been mixed properly, keep it in the refrigerator for half an hour.
3. Pour pancake mixture on a hot frypan with some butter. Turn it over after a while. After both sides are done, take it off the pan. Decorate as you like with fruits and syrup.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
Westin Dhaka’s family offer
Search your winter clothing
BBQ Fiesta kicks off
Need of sunlight for human being
Fashionable shoes for upcoming winter
A place to rejoice for foodies
Buffet at BAHAR multi-cuisine restaurant


Latest News
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy
Afghan forces capture 'mastermind' of Kabul University attack
Trump supporters head to the streets as he pushes false polls claims
Indian holy city lights record number of oil lamps
‘Joy Bangla Youth Award’ set for Nov 17
Girl brutally tortured in Barishal for 'stealing phone'
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Driver dies in bus-pickup van collision; 4 injured
Bangladesh, China, 3 S Asian countries to strengthen coordination
Driver dies in collision between vans in Sirajganj
Most Read News
‘Open Account’ transaction under factoring arrangement
BNP to hold rallies protesting 'vote rigging, arrest of activists'
Actor Azizul Hakim put on life support
Police cordon off BNP central office
3 ‘drug dealers’ held in Bogura
US Embassy accepting limited student visas for BD applicants
Six accused of Shahbagh bus arson cases remanded
9 cases filed over torching buses, bringing procession; 15 detained
19 more COVID deaths reported in country
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft