Recipe

Ingredients:

Orio: 2 pc

Liquid Milk: 60 ml

Vanilla ice cream: 2 scoops

Ice Cube: As needed

Method:

Pour 60ml milk and ice cubes in the blender. Make sure to put the ice in slowly. Put some crushed Oreo biscuits in the blender as well. Pour the mixture in a glass and decorate with Oreo.





Flour: 500 gram

Baking powder: 1 teaspoon

Baking soda: half a teaspoon

Yogurt: 1 cup

Liquid milk: 1 cup

Melted butter: 100 gram

Eggs: 2 pc

Sugar: 150 gram





Method:

1. Measure flour, baking powder and baking soda and keep it aside.

2. Beat egg and sugar together with a beater. Mix yogurt, melted butter and liquid milk with the eggs and sugar. Slowly mix the flour in. After it has been mixed properly, keep it in the refrigerator for half an hour.

3. Pour pancake mixture on a hot frypan with some butter. Turn it over after a while. After both sides are done, take it off the pan. Decorate as you like with fruits and syrup.

