Recipe
Dil Afroz Sayda is known as a Culinary Chef. She is assessor & founder of Saydas Kitchen. She received "Gunijon Shonmanona" award as a culinary artist from Bangladesh Cultural Forum.
Milkshake
Ingredients:
Orio: 2 pc
Liquid Milk: 60 ml
Vanilla ice cream: 2 scoops
Ice Cube: As needed
Method:
Pour 60ml milk and ice cubes in the blender. Make sure to put the ice in slowly. Put some crushed Oreo biscuits in the blender as well. Pour the mixture in a glass and decorate with Oreo.
Pancakes
Ingredients:
Flour: 500 gram
Baking powder: 1 teaspoon
Baking soda: half a teaspoon
Yogurt: 1 cup
Liquid milk: 1 cup
Melted butter: 100 gram
Eggs: 2 pc
Sugar: 150 gram
Method:
1. Measure flour, baking powder and baking soda and keep it aside.
2. Beat egg and sugar together with a beater. Mix yogurt, melted butter and liquid milk with the eggs and sugar. Slowly mix the flour in. After it has been mixed properly, keep it in the refrigerator for half an hour.
3. Pour pancake mixture on a hot frypan with some butter. Turn it over after a while. After both sides are done, take it off the pan. Decorate as you like with fruits and syrup.