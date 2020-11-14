Video
Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:18 PM
Life & Style

Westin Dhaka’s family offer

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

To escape the daily monotony, The Westin Dhaka introduces full board Staycation and Daycation offers for families.
Families planning to stay out for a night can avail the full board Staycation package which includes one night stay in a deluxe room, buffet breakfast, set lunch and dinner at Seasonal Tastes, access to gym and swimming pool and many other exclusive benefits for 2 adults and 2 kids.
Families craving a day outing can enjoy the full board Daycation package which includes buffet breakfast, set lunch & dinner at Seasonal Tastes, access to gym and swimming pool and many other extra benefits for 2 adults and 2 kids.
Giving full priority to the safety and security of the guests and associates The Westin Dhaka also introduced "Commitment to Clean" - an all-encompassing program to ensure World Class cleaning and sanitization standards to instill a heightened sense of safety, security, comfort and confidence in guests.


