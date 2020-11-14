Video
Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:18 PM
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy      
Home Life & Style

BBQ Fiesta kicks off

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Life & Style Desk

The winter grill and fry fest has just begun at the signature garden restaurant "Grill on the Skyline", on the rooftop of Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort. The hotel celebrates the commencement of winter each year by hosting a barbeque festival. In keeping with the tradition, the hotel is on schedule this year, adding more items to the menu to incorporate a multitude of new meaty cuisines as well as seafood dishes.
As per the festival format, each guest may enjoy complimentary side dishes with the selection of any one of the pre-portioned fresh catch-of-the-day and BBQ Items from the live grill and fry stations. This year Dhaka Regency offers its live station grills and fry cuisines with the enchanting prices for remarkable experience.


