

BBQ Fiesta kicks off

The winter grill and fry fest has just begun at the signature garden restaurant "Grill on the Skyline", on the rooftop of Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort. The hotel celebrates the commencement of winter each year by hosting a barbeque festival. In keeping with the tradition, the hotel is on schedule this year, adding more items to the menu to incorporate a multitude of new meaty cuisines as well as seafood dishes.As per the festival format, each guest may enjoy complimentary side dishes with the selection of any one of the pre-portioned fresh catch-of-the-day and BBQ Items from the live grill and fry stations. This year Dhaka Regency offers its live station grills and fry cuisines with the enchanting prices for remarkable experience.