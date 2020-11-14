

Need of sunlight for human being

We know that all plants require a certain amount of sunlight to make food and survive, through a process called photosynthesis. We know that animals get their energy from the food they eat. However, animals would not have a food source, if it were not for the sun, For example, some animals that live deep under-water, where no sunlight exists, but they feed on organic matter (dead plants and organisms that sink to the ocean floor from the surface). This organic matter contains energy that was first produced by the sun.

Vitamin D is an important nutrient that helps regulate calcium and phosphorus levels, two Minerals important for bone health. It's even thought to play important roles in dementia, such as Alzheimer's disease and cold and flu. There's no doubt that vitamin D is an important nutrient for overall well-being!! You may know of vitamin D as the "sunshine vitamin". Unlike other nutrients, our bodies are working away at complex process that turns sunlight into this crucial nutrient. First UVB rays from the sun convert 7-dehydrocholesterol ( 7- DHC), a substance present in our Skin, into pre-vitamin D. The success of this step depends on the amount of melanin present in our skin, and our exposure the UV rays from the skin.

Human need sunlight for vitamin D. Those with the lowest vitamin D levels have more than double the risk of dying from heart diseases and other causes over an eight year period compared with those with the highest levels of vitamin D. Sun shine vitamin D may protect against a host of diseases, including heart diseases, cancers, osteoporosis, prostate cancer and colon cancer. Sunlight vitamin D also has other health benefits, like protecting against depression, insomnia and an overactive immune system. Submariners have gone without sunlight for periods exceeding six months using vitamin D supplements. A lack of sunlight can cause a multitude of problems such as weak bones, foot deformities.

The Best time to sock yourself in the sun to get the maximum vitamin D is between 10 am to 3 pm. At this time the UVB rays are intense and it is also said that the body is more efficient in making vitamin D at this time. According to WHO, getting anywhere from 5 to 15 minutes of sunlight on your arms hand, and face 2-3 timed a weak is enough to enjoy the vitamin D boosting benefits if the sun.. Note that the sun must penetrate the skin. Wearing sunscreen or clothing over your skin won't result in vitamin D production. If you wear clothing that covers most of your skin, you may be at risk for vitamin D deficiency. This also means that people who train indoors during winter months may have to dig into their bodies, vitamin D stores if they don't consume enough, which further increases their risk for deficiency..

Without a reliable sunlight trigger your body will just keep making melatonin, and it might start to feel tired all the time. Sunlight is also a trigger for your body to produce serotonin. It is a happy hormone. It helps you regulate your mood among other thinks..Humans get our energy from the food we eat, and all of that food is derived from the energy of the sun. So, we need the Sunlight to survive.

The Author is a freelance writer. She completed

masters from Dhaka University department of Food & Nutrition

