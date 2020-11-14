Fashionable shoes for upcoming winter



Shoes play an essential role in every outfit. After all, the right footwear can quickly make or break your look. So, if you want to appear stylish, it's important to have the right shoes on hand to complete and complement your every ensemble.Shoe is not just a product; it's an emotion to people, a major part of one's fashion. A shoe can change your whole look. So shoe is considered an essential feature in everyday's attire, especially for men.In winter shoes has more important role. Many people in our country search new shoes which are fashionable and comfortable. For the covid-19 situation its difficult to buy shoe from the shop. So, it's preferable to shop online.Even in Bangladesh, people are looking for latest designed fashionable shoes to wear, but Bangladeshi market is not much supporting.In case of importing shoes, customer takes huge risk of doing advance payment for low quality shoes with long delivery time. But the necessity remains same for good quality product. Is it possible to have such company in Bangladeshi market who can deliver imported high quality shoes in a desired time without any advance?This sounds like a myth in Bangladeshi market as importing goods without taking advance is a huge risk for a company. And if a company comes with this idea, will people accept it? The answer is yes, it is possible to apply this business model in Bangladeshi market and that had been done by an energetic and enthusiastic team of the company, Jeansfellow Global. They have started their journey with the motto, "Global product with Cash on Delivery" this year and serving people of every corner of Bangladesh.The Jeansfellow Global team works closely with their CEO, Mr. Apurba Das to establish this business model in Bangladeshi market. Jeansfellow Global is an online web-based platform providing global shopping facilities with an amazing collection of 1000+ authentic shoes. They import shoes against customer's each order without taking any advance from customers. Jeansfellow team sourced a graded supplier of USA and China to import best quality shoes, and deliver those to Bangladeshi people with cash on delivery service.In this case, Jeansfellow team brought an awesome solution to import products within 2 weeks. So the customers of Jeansfellow Global don't have to wait longer time to get delivery. These quality increases the price of shoes a bit, which is inconvenient for some customers. The good news is, people are focusing more to quality rather than price. People are now believed in quality and fashion, so Jeansfellow Global has huge opportunity in Bangladeshi market. We also believe that Jensfellow Global will create a hype in Bangladeshi shoe market with their best product and service.