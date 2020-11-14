Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy      
Home Women's Own

Call to protect women and children from human trafficking

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Md. Sazedul Islam

Call to protect women and children from human trafficking

Call to protect women and children from human trafficking

Women and children are mostly victims of human trafficking in the country. Proper implementation of National Plan of Action (NPA) 2018-22 on prevention of human trafficking can curb the problem.    
Stressing on proper evaluation of NPA and regular submission of its report, Civil Society activists said it can help prevent trafficking.
The NPA stressed on providing protection to women and children to reduce their risk to trafficking. It also called for ensuring proper rehabilitation of trafficking victims so that they can lead normal life.    
While addressing a discussion, they said the NPA stipulated that programmes, projects and strategies must be taken up for tackling all kinds of internal and cross-border trafficking.
The NPA also underscored on building a coordinated protective system for combating the crime and making an effective system for its supervision and evaluation and regular submission of report on its implementation to the Home Ministry, they said.    
They commented while addressing an opinion exchange meeting titled 'progress of NPA's implementation and submission of regular report' at YWCA auditorium at Mohammadpur in the capital recently.
Md. Rafiqual Islam Khan Alom, coordinator, PCTSCN Secretariat, INCIDIN Bangladesh, while presenting the key-note paper, said NPA's evaluation and submission of its report are not being held regularly, hampering the anti-trafficking activities in the country.
Overall situation of human trafficking can be assessed  and necessary steps should be taken up to address the problem through the evaluation. Hence, the evaluation is important relating to combating the crime, said Alom.      
Terming trafficking as a national problem, he called for steps for proper evaluation of NPA and regular submission of its report to the ministry in the interest of eradicating the problem.
Community Participation and Development (CPD), a consortium member of Prevention of Child Trafficking through Strengthening Community and Networking (PCTSCN), organized the meeting on behalf of PCTSCN.
Md. Shahidul Islam, additional director (Institution), Department of Social Services, attended as the chief guest, while Shahidul Islam, executive director of Bangladesh Rural Economic Development (BRED), chaired it.
Moslema Bari, Executive Director of CPD, AKM Masud Ali, Executive Director of INCIDIN Bangladesh and chair of PCTSCN consortium, M. Rabiul Islam, Deputy Director of National Human Rights Commission Bangladesh, among others, spoke at the event.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Call to protect women and children from human trafficking
Per winter lip care
Call for harsh punishment for rapists
Holistic exercises for lady teachers
‘Shastho Batayon’ includes reproductive health and sexual health services
‘Mother Parliament’ selected as first finalist of GWP's change maker award
Collective effort needed to stop violence against women
Why do majority of women endure domestic abuse?


Latest News
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy
Afghan forces capture 'mastermind' of Kabul University attack
Trump supporters head to the streets as he pushes false polls claims
Indian holy city lights record number of oil lamps
‘Joy Bangla Youth Award’ set for Nov 17
Girl brutally tortured in Barishal for 'stealing phone'
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Driver dies in bus-pickup van collision; 4 injured
Bangladesh, China, 3 S Asian countries to strengthen coordination
Driver dies in collision between vans in Sirajganj
Most Read News
‘Open Account’ transaction under factoring arrangement
BNP to hold rallies protesting 'vote rigging, arrest of activists'
Actor Azizul Hakim put on life support
Police cordon off BNP central office
3 ‘drug dealers’ held in Bogura
US Embassy accepting limited student visas for BD applicants
Six accused of Shahbagh bus arson cases remanded
9 cases filed over torching buses, bringing procession; 15 detained
19 more COVID deaths reported in country
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft