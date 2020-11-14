

Call for harsh punishment for rapists

At the beginning of the year, there has been a split shot in rape incidents, and a heightened lack of security. Bangladesh has reported four rape a day amid the COVID-19. Lawlessness during crises builds an atmosphere of impunity for civil and human rights violations. Women are especially targeted by the use of sexual harassment in crises. But then again in Bangladesh rape has always been a pressing problem with a very narrow path to justice. Much of the time, to maintain social honor, the victims are suppressed and withdrawn at some point in time from the reported case.

Human rights groups and the citizens concerned have argued that reports of harassment and violence against women continue due to a system of impunity, delays in the handling of proceedings, and the involvement of powerful groups. Protesters contend that rape victims cannot be brought to justice because the rich and powerful are complicit in these cases.

Bangladesh ranks 119th in the Gender Inequality Index and 72nd in the Global Gender Disparity Index. According to human rights group Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), 975 cases of rape were registered in the country till September 2020, which includes 200 gang rapes. At least 43 women died and 12 committed suicide after they were raped. Women's rights advocates argue that the real number is likely to be even higher, as such crimes frequently go unreported. Reported rape was 732 in 2018 and 1,413 in 2019 thus protests have taken place in Bangladesh ensuing a rise in rape. The government's One-Stop Crisis Center (OCC) estimated that between 2001 and July 2020, only 3.56% of cases culminated in a court decision. Bangladesh National Woman's Lawyer's Association (BNWLA) representative says that "The trials are being delayed time and time again and in the majority of rape cases, the DNA test is not carried out whereas physical proof and medical certificates are the most important constituent in rape cases. Victims from a poor socio-economic background cannot afford a legal case, pay for the travel of witnesses and lawyers. Besides, putting social honor at the pedestal, there is a large prevalence of the defendant and the accused to go to settlements outside the courtroom."

Campaigners urged the government to ensure that rape trials are concluded within 180 days and to improve the way rape cases are prosecuted as there are cases that go on for 12 years. On 12 October, Bangladesh's government adopted legislation to allow the death penalty for rapists in an amendment that increases the maximum penalty from life in prison to death. Bangladesh's Minister of Law said: "I hope the law would result in a reduction in the number of rapes". However, criminologists think that social regulation is more efficient than legal control in the prevention of such crimes.

Bangladesh for the first time grants, the death penalty to five convicts in a rape case after the country has changed the legislation to include the death penalty. The UN Human Rights Head calls it 'cruel' punishment, stressing preventive steps to curb sexual harassment. Human rights groups and experts have urged the government to ensure a thorough investigation and fair trial under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act for the Death Penalty of rape.

There are several laws and acts in effect: Sections 375 and 376 of the Penal Code of 1860. But there are several ambiguities in the policy system that continue to stand in the way of punishing criminals. Legal ambiguities and prolonged court hearings are factors that complicate justice initiatives. At least 31,539 incidents of abuse against women and children have been on trial for the last five years. Just 2.6 percent of the cases in the urban areas of the courts see the decision. Moreover, Bangladesh does not have a witness protection rule, which means that survivors and others willing to testify on their behalf are at risk of severe threats, intimidation, and even death. A Witness Security Act was drawn up by the Bangladesh Law Commission in 2006 but has yet to be enforced. The Bangladesh Criminal Code, Article 376, which allows for the punishment of rape, expressly excludes marital rape. It does not offer legal protection to men, boys, transgender, hijra, or intersex individuals who are victims of sexual harassment.

Md Sohel Rana, Assistant Inspector General (AID-Media Wing) of Police Headquarters said: "New provisions in the law will be implemented strictly across the country through lawful, accurate, scientific, and proper police investigations. Apart from our traditional legal mandate, we will arrange the collaboration, participation, and interaction of people through community policing and beat policing approaches to ensure dignity, prestige, and honor of women. Moreover, the Inspector-General of Police, Bangladesh Dr. Benazir Ahmed, BPM (Bar) has already instructed all the unit commanders to work in line with the legal provisions to uphold the dignity and to implement the rights of women across the country. Meanwhile, there is no chance of escape of any perpetrators in particular to offenses against women anywhere Bangladesh".

Activists argue rape culture and gender-based violence are profoundly ingrained problems. Rape culture is a culture in which prevailing behaviors, norms, practices, and media condone, normalize, justify or facilitate sexualized violence towards women causing behavioral adaptation. Slow infusion of objectification of women from childhood also causes behavioral adaptation. Research-based on the deviant model of sexual preferences of inclination indicates that people who perform acts of sexual violence are more sexually induced by non-consensual sexual encounters than by consensual sexual interactions. The propensity model views the perpetrators of sexual assault through three distinct lenses. Sexual violence is correlated with a preference for impersonal sexual interactions as opposed to emotional bonding. A further correlation is adversarial gender attitudes, which indicate that women are opponents to be challenged and conquered thus, men raised in families with strong patriarchal institutions are more likely to be abusive, and will sexually coerce women.

A rape survivor who is financially solvent and independent, although wanted to fight against the perpetrator but was dragged behind by her family members in the name of family honor and reputation. Hence, she refused to continue to fight against her perpetrator. Moreover, she knows that the police will believe the perpetrator, as he started defaming her character, and refused all the allegations.

Survivors do not find it easy to come forward as they risk being blamed and ostracized by their families. To ease the stigma of rape or other sexual transgressions, the family members do whatever is required, to alleviate the shame, including murder. Rape victims in Bangladesh are stigmatized and revictimized by a culture of rape that stigmatizes them. They are afraid to come forward for fear of being disbelieved by the police and ostracized by their communities.

Rape increase signals that no part of society fulfills its duties properly, additionally, many people have lost their jobs, and poverty is linked both to sexual abuse and the possibility of becoming a victim of it. The relationship between poverty and sexual abuse is being manipulated by a masculine identity crisis. In these conditions, the standards of masculinity are reshaped to emphasize misogyny, drug abuse, and involvement in the crime.

Women in our country have no defense against sexual and physical assault, being old, being sick, being young enough not to be aware of such crimes, being in the company of a trustworthy man, being at home; nothing guarantees women's safety. Yet rape is not a matter of law and order, it is a social matter. The only way to break through the vicious cycle of violence against women is at the root of the problem. Social enforcement is more effective than legal control in the field of criminology. We live in a frenzied state and society, and to be a decent human being is being ignored. Why would the rape victim's imaging be: "She has lost her honor," rather the perpetrator should be the only person who lost their honor in society. Targeting the root of the problem is the only way to break the loop of transgenerational patriarchal ideals and rape culture. If successful, it will promote progressive conceptions and awareness of consent and courage to speak out against misconduct.

















A rape survivor of a 13-year-old who fell into the ruse of physical and mental abuse. At the age of 13, her sister's friend lured her to the rooftop with a sweet talk of love and marriage. They lived in the same building, the victim lived on the 3rd floor while the perpetrator lived on the 4th floor. The girl went with him to the rooftop only to experience such a thing that she had not known. She did not know what had happened to her, but she was mentally devastated and terrified. She kept on being scared of the male touch and fear gloomed her thinking. She did not know how she could tell such a thing to her family and decided not to tell them as she was confused. The 18-year-old boy asked her to go to the rooftop again with him 5 days after the first incidence. And when she said no, he maliciously blackmailed her that he will tell everything to everyone and defame her character to everyone in society. 