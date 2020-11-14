

Ayman Anika



After the summer's yield, Lord, it is time

to let your shadow lengthen on the sundials

and in the pastures let the rough winds fly.



Our struggle with the pandemic and our ordeal of confinement began in spring. The days are now longer and brighter, and the sun is nevertheless emanating its radiance. However, still millions of people are spending their quarantine without having any direct contact with something that is essential for human beings-the sunlight. We are homeothermic meaning we need the sunlight to regulate our body temperature. Moreover, we depend on it to regulate our sleep cycle and for our bodies to perform several metabolic tasks. Feeling the warmth of sunshine equally has an indispensable effect on our mental wellbeing. Having little or no contact with sunlight can take its toll on us. The most common effects can include discouragement, sleep disturbance or deprivation, and lack of vitamin D.



A very well-known psychiatrist and an expert in chronotherapy have commented that the absence of sunlight can make people suffer from mood and sleep disturbance and also changes in weight. Many of us are not much aware of the relevance of this factor in our lives as we are accustomed to carrying out our most activities indoors-more specifically under artificial light. Even in our home, we are constantly in contact with various electronic devices such as computers, mobile phones, televisions, etc. and the blue-light radiating from these devices can alter our circadian rhythms aka our sleep-wake cycle which can reduce the production of melatonin. Moreover, a study conducted by the University of California states that almost 50% of the world's population is probably deficient in vitamin D.



In praise of Autumn Sun



The touch of autumn chill is like a blessing; a promise fulfilled. Autumn-glory of the season, the year's high achievement has arrived to give us hope. Hence, let us look at the horizon and set new goals. Let us ensure that our dreams and hopes never fade away.



