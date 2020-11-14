Unravelling the depth of life

From the depth of the sea to the pinnacle of the sky,

How enormous the height is!

Many invest their time to reach this high

Only for self, or to appease?



Day after day, night after night

Long toils sparing no time

Embracing the life-game too tight

Is it possible for so long to be mimed?



Is it not plausible to stop for a bit?

To care for the unloved?

To look upon those who quietly sit

For what they never asked.



Now, its high time to come

And acknowledge and appreciate

Those; to whom you were none,

Leaving priorities aside, make haste!



This life is temporary

Knowingly unknown to all

One positive stance can take away misery

Only if one can play that role!

















