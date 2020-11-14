|
Unravelling the depth of life
|
From the depth of the sea to the pinnacle of the sky,
How enormous the height is!
Many invest their time to reach this high
Only for self, or to appease?
Day after day, night after night
Long toils sparing no time
Embracing the life-game too tight
Is it possible for so long to be mimed?
Is it not plausible to stop for a bit?
To care for the unloved?
To look upon those who quietly sit
For what they never asked.
Now, its high time to come
And acknowledge and appreciate
Those; to whom you were none,
Leaving priorities aside, make haste!
This life is temporary
Knowingly unknown to all
One positive stance can take away misery
Only if one can play that role!