To the mother, for a better

A great lover! mind bigger!

None! she is only a, "mother"

When we all got her, proper;

(Her) with anger or happier.

Wish my. to tell life lover,

She takes my speech sharp!

Not only that she has life,

But also it has no any type.

In to and fro, east and west;

All in, a mother is the best!

The time, for mine at stuck;

Mother is my life barrack,

In her life, I am 'her' a pride,

Due to, she always 'me' guide.

Forgiveness (her) a divine,

Her doing, makes (me) a shine!

I count a praise only a god.

For this, my head is for nod,

A great lover mind bigger.

Maybe, never be found ever,

For mine, Mother is better.



The poet is a student of Eighth grade, Jhenaidah Govt High School, Jhenaidah





