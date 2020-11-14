Video
Perennial love!

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Mahbubar Rahman

Lord of the Heaven could fathom
Adam's pains of loneliness
In the garden of Eden
Where Adam had no dearth of God's blessing;
Except a life partner to be paired with.


By the ordain of the Lord
Adam donated a left hip-bone
To shape Eve by God's hand;
And by Mercy & Benediction of the Lord
Eve came into being in sardonic smiles
To live with Adam eternally in the Eden
With never-ending joy & happiness.


Years after, in one occasion
God with rage & fury
Ostracized Adam & Eve from Heaven
With great humiliation for their disobedience
Plummeting them to land in the earth of dust
From the elusive doors of Heaven.


Journey of human race on earth
Thus began from that episode
And men & women made the world vibrant
By procreation  process unbound.


Love brewed in men & women's heart
Men learned to adorn the beauty of women
And with that tender feelings, place women
In the throne of their hearts.


Full many of poems are penned
Embellishing the beauty of women;
Comparing their eyes with azure blues of the sea
And imagining the flowing hair
Thickly resting on women's shoulders
As the gathering clouds
Causing incessant monsoon rain.


A Poet with passion declared long time ago,
He would give away Samarkhand & Bukhara
For a mole on the cheek of his beloved
And so was an Emperor built a monument Taj,
an emblem of pristine love for Empress Mumtaz.

Few more kings & Emperors abdicated thrones
For the cause of their ladies
And fell from the towering height of grace
To the ground with no remorse or shame.



Men's love for women rooted
From the episode of donating left hip-bone in heaven
While shaping women by God's mighty hand
Prompting men to place women to their left
For protecting women by the right hand
From life's all calamities & dangers.


Men & women are to live
In peace & harmony for long
Till they are bloomed perennial flower in the Elysium
After the world comes to an end.


The poet is a former civil servant


