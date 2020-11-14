Perennial love!

Lord of the Heaven could fathom

Adam's pains of loneliness

In the garden of Eden

Where Adam had no dearth of God's blessing;

Except a life partner to be paired with.





By the ordain of the Lord

Adam donated a left hip-bone

To shape Eve by God's hand;

And by Mercy & Benediction of the Lord

Eve came into being in sardonic smiles

To live with Adam eternally in the Eden

With never-ending joy & happiness.





Years after, in one occasion

God with rage & fury

Ostracized Adam & Eve from Heaven

With great humiliation for their disobedience

Plummeting them to land in the earth of dust

From the elusive doors of Heaven.





Journey of human race on earth

Thus began from that episode

And men & women made the world vibrant

By procreation process unbound.





Love brewed in men & women's heart

Men learned to adorn the beauty of women

And with that tender feelings, place women

In the throne of their hearts.





Full many of poems are penned

Embellishing the beauty of women;

Comparing their eyes with azure blues of the sea

And imagining the flowing hair

Thickly resting on women's shoulders

As the gathering clouds

Causing incessant monsoon rain.





A Poet with passion declared long time ago,

He would give away Samarkhand & Bukhara

For a mole on the cheek of his beloved

And so was an Emperor built a monument Taj,

an emblem of pristine love for Empress Mumtaz.



Few more kings & Emperors abdicated thrones

For the cause of their ladies

And fell from the towering height of grace

To the ground with no remorse or shame.







Men's love for women rooted

From the episode of donating left hip-bone in heaven

While shaping women by God's mighty hand

Prompting men to place women to their left

For protecting women by the right hand

From life's all calamities & dangers.





Men & women are to live

In peace & harmony for long

Till they are bloomed perennial flower in the Elysium

After the world comes to an end.





