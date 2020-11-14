BGP picks up nine Bangladeshi fishers

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR, Nov 13: Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) reportedly picked up nine Bangladeshi fishermen from Bay of Bengal in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Locals said BGP picked the fishermen from estuary of Bay of Bengal in the morning when they were fishing.

Subrang Union Parishad Ward No. 7 Member Nurul Amin said authority concerned was informed in this connection.

Border Guard Bangladesh Teknaf-2 Battalion Commander Lt Col Md Faisal Hasan Khan said, "I have heard news. We have contacted with Myanmar's BGP. They said the fishermen were detained for fishing at its border."

However, BGP assured that the detained fishermen will be released, the official added.