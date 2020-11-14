Video
Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:16 PM
Home Countryside

Sajib successful in biofloc fish farming at Raipur

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Nov 13: A young man Sajib Hossen of Keroa Union in Raipur Upazila of the district has become successful in biofloc fish farming.
Fish cultivation in this way is being popular day by day in the upazila.
Arable lands are decreasing day by day for turning those into fish farming ponds. In this connection, biofloc fish farming has brought in a new potential.
Fish farming in this method does not require any water body. Fish can be cultivated in tanks made of brick and cement and set up on homestead. Even housewives can farm fish in this way besides their household works.
A recent visit found Sajib working in his farm. Watching biofloc system-farming on youtube and later at the advice of an-ex fisheries officer, he received three-day trainings in Noakhali and Ramganj.
After taking training, he started farming stinging catfish with the help of his family members in his house at the end of 2019 on test basis. In this connection, he set up two tanks near his house. Later he achieved huge success.
Sajib said, anybody can farm fish in this system very easily and using small space.
He also said he wants to expand his farming project in the coming days if he gets government help.
In China, Indonesia and India, biofloc fish farming is hugely popular. It requires very few quantity of feed. Excreta of fishes and waste feed are processed in bacterial system for further feeding the fish. It reduces cost of feeding.
Chief Scientific Officer of Raipur Fisheries and Breeding Centre Dr Wahid Majumder said fish farming in biolfloc system is profitable. This system is yet to begin largely in Bangladesh, he added.
He also said, "Sajib has started the farming at his own initiative. We are providing advices to those who are interested. Anybody can farm in this method."
"I hope that the system will get more response in our country in near future," he concluded.


