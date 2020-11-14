Eight clinics fined on different charges in Naogaon

NAOGAON, Nov 13: Separate mobile courts on Thursday fined eight clinics Tk 1,75,000 on different charges in Mohadevpur and Porsha upazilas of the district.

A mobile court here fined four clinics Tk 1.60 lakh in Mohadevpur Upazila.

The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) and Executive Magistrate Asma Khatun, along with police, raided the upazila at noon and fined Janani General Hospital Tk 50,000, Three Star Clinic Tk 50,000, Khaleda Clinic Tk 40,000, and Alfa Clinic Tk 20,000.

Executive Magistrate Asma Khatun confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, a mobile court here on Thursday fined four clinics Tk 15,000 over different charges at Saraigachhi Mor of Porsha Upazila in the district.

AC Land Zakir Hossen conducted the mobile court and fined Mazida Clinic Tk 3,000, Noor Foundation Clinic Tk 5,000, Ekota Clinic Tk 5,000, and Al-Madina Clinic Tk 2,000.

At that time, Upazila Family Planning Officer Mahbub Hasan was also present.











